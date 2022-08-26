The KXT Local Show: A-Wall, Averi Burk, River Jude

This week we started the show with a special treat- highlighting songs from The Necro Tonz and Tripping Daisy. They are just two of the bands that will be playing Homage Nation night at the Kessler Theater. The show celebrates the music of Alice Cooper and the release of the documentary Alice Cooper: Live from the Astroturf. We also heard new music out of Fort Worth from Averi Burk and Da Deputy, and Arlington’s A-Wall released the new song “Solo.” Matt Nestor, the former lead singer of the band Tom Devil and the Wizard, sent in a solo track from Farmers Branch called “Stars,” we checked out the sultry “All Night” from Denton’s L25, The Wee-Beasties shouted out Deep Ellum venue Three Links in their new song “It’s All Happening,” and we heard a rocking new tune called “Sports Talk” from Dallas band Cool Jacket. Then, we wrapped up the show with the cinematic new song “Face To Face” by Dallas artist River Jude.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Arlington artist A-Wall blew up on TikTok last year and has over 179 million streams on Spotify. “Solo” is the second release from his upcoming album Autopilot, which should be out in October.

(Warning- this song contains language that some might find offensive.)

Burk is hot off of a performance at the Amplify 817 Showcase Concert, which is where she debuted the heavy-hitting song “Outside”.

Jude says he makes the kind of music that can make you happy and sad at the same time. This holds true for “Face To Face,” which keeps a cinematic feel while telling the story of love lost.

The KXT Local Show- 8/25/2022

The Necro Tonz- Fare Thee Well (And Go To Hell)

Tripping Daisy- Green Tambourine

Youngtones- Losers

The Wee-Beasties- It’s Happening Tonight

Averi Burk- Outside

Jeffrey Michael Widman- Good Cry

Sucio- Attencion

Da Deputy- Routine

Matt Nestor- Stars

Katrina Cain- Gold

Morningbuzz- plshutup

Cool Jacket- Sports Talk

A-Wall

MureL- Your Heart Is Mine

Rafa- Mata

L25- All Night

River Jude- Face To Face

Daven Wilson- Lie Like that

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.