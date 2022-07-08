The KXT Local Show: Eaglin, Joshua Flores, Carbon Love

McKinney artist KellyMarie is all set to release her new album inspired by the show The Office, which is (appropriately) titled IT IS MY ALBUM. Before it drops in August, we checked out the new single “Us Again”. We also heard “Blood On My Knees”, a song that Fort Worth band The Troumatics says is a “cheery little tune about abandonment and despair”. Denton artist Brian Lambert wrote a song a week for a year and sent in a new project- the song “Three Days”, which features the Jr Moz Collective from Little Rock. Also from Denton, the sisters Eaglin sent in their new track and we heard Carbon Love and Joshua Flores out of Dallas.

Denton sisters Bailee and Kenzie Eaglin recently released their debut, self-titled EP. They performed their song “Twenty-Three” live from Matte Black Sound in Fort Worth for FRNDLY Fest in July of last year.

The Dallas artist likes to blend pop with R&B to create catchy and relatable songs. “Good Night” sounds like summer and showcases Flores’s smooth vocals.

The Dallas group is back with a new single off of their sophomore album, A Trip To the Moon, which was recorded at The Kitchen Studios. “My Kind Of Crazy” tells about the joy of getting lost in a relationship.

