The KXT Local Show: Glitter, Kaatii, Parker Twomey

This week, Dallas artists came through with a storm of music! Parker Twomey sent in the second single off his upcoming album, All This Life, we heard the new release from Glitter, the latest tune from the Electric Tongues, and a song about feeling alienated from Booker T. Washington High School student Kaatii. Not to be outdone, we heard from Denton band Days of Summer, and Caroline Sears (who was recently featured by KXT for Bandcamp Friday!) chimed in from Rockwall and sent in the song “Honey”.

Glitter (formerly known as Glitter Rose) has a new sound and a new batch of songs produced by John Dufilho and Salim Nourallah. “Pretend Love” is a fresh take on disappointing relationships and Dallas artists Remy Reilly and Amy Kathleen (of Dallas band Almost Jaded) star in the super fun, arcade-themed video.

(Warning: this song contains language that some might find offensive.)

Kaatii is only 15 years old and wrote “Superterresterial Humanoid” from the vantage point of an alien dropped into suburbia trying to find its purpose as a way to describe their experience of what it’s like to be a young queer person in today’s world. The song officially releases today in honor of Pride Month and you can catch the Booker T. Washington High School freshman performing on multiple stages at the Dallas Pride Festival tomorrow, June 4th.

Parker Twomey has been on the road as a touring member of Paul Cauthen’s band for the past three years, but that hasn’t stopped him from working on his own music. “Counting Down the Days” is the second release from his upcoming album All This Life, which will be released on July 15th.

The KXT Local Show- 06/02/2022

Parker Twomey- Counting Down The Days

New Avenues- Dallas Traffic

Squeezebox Bandits- Check To Check

Days Of Summer- Figure It Out (2020)

Salim Nourallah- Hold On To The Night

The Foxymorons- Selective Amnesia

Court Hoang- The Basement

Elyse Jewel- TBH IDK

Glitter- Pretend Love

Cabus- Fangs

MIN- All My Boyfriends

Los Gran Reyes- AMBNT

Kaatii- Superterrestrial Humanoid

Electric Tongues- Secrets

Caroline Sears- Honey

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

