The KXT Local Show: Ellen Once Again, Shea Delaney, Lou CharLe$

This week brings us the debut single from Denton’s Shea Delaney, the latest from duo Market Zero, a new song from Fort Worth rapper Lou CharLe$, and “Til The Morning Comes”- the last single that Dallas country crooner Parket Twomey will release before his full album drops in July. We also heard a message of hope from Ellen Once Again, new music out Dallas from dvd, the solo project from David Lunsford, and a new song from Fort Worth’s J.R. Sullivan.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Ellen Once Again is back to make us feel better. The songstress writes her music with messages of hope and self-love in mind. “Hope” stays true to format- complete with a message to keep moving forward.

The Austin native and Berklee College of Music graduate recently moved to Denton ahead of the release of his debut single “Destination”. The song was released on the summer solstice, which is appropriate for the the theme. Delaney says “After the Summer Solstice, every day is shorter than the one before, which seems appropriate since a theme of ‘Destination’ is the importance of making choices and the costs of inaction.”

Lou CharLe$ feat. Kap G

It’s been a while since we caught up with the Fort Worth rapper, and he sure has been busy. Lou is still riding the wave of the last Louapalooza concert, and has dropped multiple singles this year. Lou teamed up with Atlanta-based rapper Kap G for “Wrong Reasons”, a smooth number about a not-so-smooth relationship.

(Warning: This song contains lyrics some might find offensive.)

The KXT Local Show- 06/23/22

Shea Delaney- Destination

Painted Light- Home

Market Zero- The Overture

Paper Cups- An Ocean Of Space

Lou CharLe$ feat. Kap G- Wrong Reasons

MIN- All My Boyfriends

Electric Tongues- Secrets

Cabus- Fangs

dvd- Motion

Tears- Stitches

Xiclon- Asi Comenzo, Asi Termino

J.R. Sullivan- Asleep With The Lights On

Ellen Once Again – Hope

Zebra Troop- Sunrays

Glitter- Pretend Love

Kole (feat. Adrian Lyles)- The Concept Of Attraction

Parker Twomey- Til The Morning Comes

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

