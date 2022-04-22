The KXT Local Show: New Avenues, Youngtones, Motorcade

Big thanks to everyone that has participated in the KXT Spring Member Campaign! Have you become a member of KXT, yet? If you haven’t, and you’re able, then go ahead and click here to show your support of KXT and the Local Show. Then scroll down to check out the song “Dallas Traffic” from New Avenues, and “Losers”- the new track from Fort Worth band Youngtones. This week, we also listened back to releases from Motorcade, Tears, Rafa, The March Divide, and Parker Twomey.

if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

New Avenues was formed in 2019 with members that were split between Dallas and Toronto. The group has grown to include members from all over the U.S. They started writing songs via facetime before perfecting the final product in person. The result is their EP Driving Far Away, which is where you’ll find the song “Dallas Traffic.”

The retro-soul group is fronted by Fort Worth native Luke Wade. Watch for their self-titled full-length album (out now!), and enjoy this stripped-down live performance of “Losers” that was shot in one take at 64 Sound in Los Angeles, CA.

Motorcade’s new album is called See You In the Nothing and just dropped last week . Good news~ You can see the local legends performing live at Good Records for Record Store Day on April 23rd!

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

