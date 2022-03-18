The KXT Local Show- Yells at Eels, Smoking With Strangers feat. Xxelia, Big Heaven

This week we played just some of the North Texas artists that will be featured at SXSW this year. We also heard new music out of Fort Worth from Panther City Riots, Big Heaven, and Joseph Neville, and from Smoking With Strangers and MARGO out of Dallas. This week also brought us the sad news that Dallas jazz artist Dennis Gonzalez has died at the age of 68.

Dennis Gonzalez influenced countless musicians in North Texas, as an artist, an educator and as a DJ- he hosted the show “Miles Out” on KERA 90.1 FM from 1978 to 1998. Gonzalez formed the jazz band Yells at Eels with his sons, Aaron and Stefan. “Restless Debauchery 1” was on the group’s 2015 release, In Quiet Waters.

The Dallas-based duo was joined by vocalist Xxelia for “The Longest Night”, which is 3 minutes and 20 seconds of electronic goodness. See Smoking With Strangers in person at the Deep Ellum Arts Festival’s Synergy Stage on Saturday, April 2nd.

Big Heaven is a pop-punk band out of Fort Worth that is fronted by Amanda C. Hand. “Pearls” explores some difficult feelings, while bringing about shadows of sounds from the late ’80s.

Yells at Eels- Restless Debauchery 1

DB LLoyd feat. Jana Renee- Headed South

Yokyo- U

MARGO- Sit, Be Slow

Panther City Riots- Say It Like You Mean It

Sleepy Atlantis- You Could Be Happy Again

Big Heaven- Pearls

Ariel + The Culture- Tu Y Yo

Bayleigh Cheek- Release Me

Luna Luna- Feel It Now

Abraham Alexander- Lover’s Game

Joseph Neville feat. Andrew Holmes- Don’t Push

Learning Names- I Was The One

Dali Voodoo- Silver

Smoking With Strangers feat. Xxelia- The Longest Night

Carrie Norwood- Raglan Road

