Dennis Gonzalez, Dallas music luminary and teacher, dies at 68

The North Texas creative community is mourning the loss of Dallas jazz trumpeter and educator Dennis Gonzalez.

Gonzalez died from health complications on Tuesday. He was 68. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his adult children, Aaron and Stefan, and grandaughter, Issy.

Aaron and Stefan Gonzalez are both musicians and often performed with their father. Aaron Gonzalez says his dad was known by many as a teacher, visual artist and writer, among other things.

“I’m happy that my dad is no longer suffering or in pain from his illness,” Aaron said. “But I’m gonna miss him terribly.”

Stefan Gonzalez said their dad was a musical force in the community.

“I just wish healing to everyone who’s hurting right now but also we’ll always have his memory, his art, his poetry, his music, and all the many people who he taught which is incredibly powerful, you know,” Stefan said.

Gonzalez was also a DJ for the show “Miles Out” on KERA 90.1 FM between 1978 and 1998.

Bob Ray Sanders, who was the station manager at the time, said he brought joy and vision to KERA.

“He was an even bigger man in terms of his humanity,” Sanders said. “He was an incredible human being and I’m sure that’s what he will be remembered for.”

Gonzalez was a prolific artist. He’s featured as a bandleader on at least 35 recordings dating back to 1979 and performed live around the world.

This story will be updated.

Pablo Arauz Peña is a breaking news reporter for KERA. Email him at [email protected]

