The KXT Local Show: Carrie Norwood, Rafa, Spiderlegs

The week, we started the show with a deliciously creepy and new to us song called “Delightmare” by Dallas group Spiderlegs. We also heard new music this week from Dallas rapper Rafa and Fort Worth hip hop group 808 Saints. Carrie Norwood from State Fair Records sent in a beautiful cover of “Raglan Road” and we heard a new track from DB Lloyd that was recorded at Niles City Sound – he teamed up with Fort Worth muralist and vocalist Jana Renee for “Headed South.” We also revisited “Glass of Ashes,” the latest single from Bastards of Soul, ahead of the release of the album, Corners.

This cover of the Irish Folksong “Raglan Road” comes to us just in time to play the whole week before St. Patrick’s Day! Norwood is backed on the song by fellow State Fair Records artists Chris Norwood (who is also her husband) and Jeff Ryan.

“Veras” is the follow-up to December’s “La Receta”. Rafa filmed the video in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, which is where he used to spend summers as a child.

It’s only appropriate that a song named “Delightmare” was released on Halloween back in 2020. The song straddles the line between goth and post-punk while capturing the spaghetti western sounds of the 1960s.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

