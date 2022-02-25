The KXT Local Show: Sleepy Atlantis, JP’s Roctopus, Weekend Girls

Denton’s Harry Zimm had a big week- first the group’s new single debuted on our site, and then the song opened up ‘The Local Show’ this week. We also heard a cinematic new song from Sleepy Atlantis, heard the amazingly named new project JP’s Roctopus from Dallas audio engineer John Painter, and discovered the Weekend Girls- a teen group from Fort Worth that makes hip hop for kids to enjoy.

Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

There’s really no other way to explain ‘You Could Be Happy Again’ except that it sounds like a movie. Hit that play button, close your eyes, and you’ll hear the film.

JP’s Roctopus

John Painter started this project with a rotating roster of friends he’s met through his years as head audio engineer and owner of The Kitchen Studios in Dallas. The Roctopus records to 2″ tape, with minimal overdubs and punch-ins. The song “Easy Come Easy Go” is perfectly balanced blues-rock goodness.

These Fort Worth teens are having so much fun while making music together! In this video, the party brings them to the park where they have the best time AND have a water balloon fight. Nothing brings back the nostalgia like good, clean fun with your friends… and water balloon fights.

The KXT Local Show- 2/24/2022

Harry Zimm- Honey Dew Fade

IDANIA- Gracias Y Chao

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges- Texas Sun

Mitchell Ferguson & Drugstore Cowboy- Dramatic

Sleepy Atlantis- You Could Be Happy Again

John Marlin- How I Feel

Yokyo- U

Kyoto Lo-Fi- Emotional Hangover

JP’s Roctopus- Easy Come Easy Go

Course of Empire- We Got the Beat

Vanilla and Pepper- Seven Seas

PRYML- All Night

Tomi Jean- Weightless

Rafa- La Receta

Dali VooDoo- Daydream

Motorcade- Slip

Weekend Girls- Every Weekend

Ariel & The Culture- No Puedo

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the interim host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Technical Director for Think with Krys Boyd on KERA 90.1 FM.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.