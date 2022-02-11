The KXT Local Show: Bastards of Soul, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, KellyMarie

This week brought new music out of Dallas from The Bastards of Soul, Clint Sherman, and Sarah Johnson. We also heard singles from Ghost Cloak and Cam Meadows out of Fort Worth, and KellyMarie from McKinney. As an extra treat, we were able to sample the upcoming Texas Moon EP by listening to “Chocolate Hills”, the latest release from the perfect pair that is Khruangbin out of Houston and Leon Bridges from Fort Worth.

Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Fans of Bastards of Soul and those connected to the North Texas music scene were heartbroken upon hearing the news that frontman Chadwick Murry died unexpectedly in September of 2021. Before his passing, Bastards of Soul recorded two projects and Murray’s bandmates will honor his memory by releasing those projects this year. Murray’s talent shines in “Glass of Ashes”, the second release from the LP Corners, which drops on March 11th.

Leon Bridges’ soulful vocals combine perfectly with the psychedelic funk brought by the Houston trio. The follow-up to the pair’s 2020 Texas Sun EP is called Texas Moon, and it will be released on February 18th.

McKinney artist KellyMarie recently opened up for the band Mae at the Granada, which is pretty exciting. Even more exciting is that her upcoming album will be released in March and features eleven love songs inspired by the tv show The Office. Can you guess which fictional couple this song is about?

The KXT Local Show- 2/20/2022

Bastards of Soul- Glass of Ashes

Ariel + The Culture- Tu Y Yo

BeMyFiasco- Bad Dream

Ghost Cloak- Secret

Clint Sherman- Something Good

Learning Names- I Was The One

Jarod Grice- Poison Blues

Sarah Johnson- Look What You’ve Done

Yeah Huh- Just Keep It Real

Billy Star- Talking In Circles

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges- Chocolate Hills

Cam Meadows- Mahogany Wood

Alexandra- Bad Stuff

PRYML- All Night

KellyMarie- Timing Right

Fiction Theory- Was It Worth It

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the interim host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Technical Director for Think with Krys Boyd on KERA 90.1 FM.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.