The KXT Local Show: Ariel+The Culture, Javailin, Learning Names

This week brings us the first single of 2022 from Ariel + The Culture, as well as new singles from Vanilla & Pepper and Dali Voodoo. We also heard Javailin, a new artist out of Weatherford and a faithful cover of “Fell In Love With a Girl” from Dallas band Bad Lives.

“Tú Y Yo” is the first song that Jason “Ariel” Bobadilla wrote since touring with Boy Pablo, Sofia Valdes, A-Wall, Luna Luna (and more!) in 2021. We talked to him ahead of the song’s release, when Bobadilla described the song as a “city pop track … best listened to on the weekend, driving through the city with the windows down.”

Jessica Swift is the force behind the project Javailin. Swift moved from her hometown of Gordon (population in the high 400s) to the bigger city of Weatherford to work on her first album. “Team Effort” marks Javailin’s Local Show debut, and the song is a fierce rock breakup anthem.

Learning Names is a six-piece indie band from Dallas THAT HAS HORNS!!!

(Warning: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing, re: partner violence/drug use.)

The KXT Local Show 1/27/2022

Ariel + The Culture- Tú Y Yo

Yeah Huh- Just Keep It Real

Vanilla & Pepper- Sunny Side

Javailin- Team Effort

Alexandra- Bad Stuff

Lorelei K- Blue Part Four

The Dirty Shirts- Shake

Learning Names- I Was The One

The Plum Boys- Going To The Moon

Luna Luna (feat. The Undercover Dream Lovers)- One Thing

Posival- Barcelona Dr.

Dali Voodoo- Silver

Cut Throat Finches- Beggar

Somogyi- Wait For You

Matthew and the Arrogant Sea- Hit Me Up Hard Times

Bad Lives- Fell In Love With A Girl

