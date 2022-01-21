The KXT Local Show: Yeah Huh, HOLLISS, BeMyFiasco

North Texas artists are bringing new music in this new year, and we are totally here for it. This week we have new songs from dvd, BeMyFiasco, and Vanessa Peters out of Dallas, a debut single from HOLLISS out of Richardson, and Fort Worth’s Yeah Huh released a trippy new song ahead of the band’s upcoming EP. Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights.

We caught up with Yeah Huh after the release of the band’s first single. The Fort Worth duo is back with “Just Keep It Real,” a groovy, psychedelic take on the darker side of relationships. Watch for Yeah Huh to release a three-song EP in the next couple of months.

After performing around North Texas for about a decade, Richardson pop artist HOLLISS has released her first single, “Mental Pictures.”

Dallas artist BeMyFiasco teamed up with legendary hip-hop group Little Brother for the latest release off of her album, Where I Left You, which was released last year via +FE Music. “Outside the Lines” is a wonderful song full of hip hop and r&b goodness.

The KXT Local Show Playlist- 1/20/2022

Yeah Huh- Just Keep It Real

Bad Lives- The Queen

The Troumatics- Rocket In Flight

HOLLISS- Mental Pictures

Rafa- La Receta

BeMyFiasco (ft. Little Brother)- Outside The Lines

Sleepy Atlantis- Strangest Place (Strangers Mix)

Anysia- Induratized

Damon K. Clark- Random Lover

Simone Nicole- Divine

Vanessa Peters- Valley of Ashes

Levi Ray- Stop Me Now

Kinsley August- Lavender

Cabus- Call

dvd- Dirty Little Vacation

Course of Empire- We Got The Beat

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

