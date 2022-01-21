The KXT Local Show: Yeah Huh, HOLLISS, BeMyFiasco

North Texas artists are bringing new music in this new year, and we are totally here for it. This week we have new songs from dvd, BeMyFiasco, and Vanessa Peters out of Dallas, a debut single from HOLLISS out of Richardson, and Fort Worth’s Yeah Huh released a trippy new song ahead of the band’s upcoming EP. Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights.
Yeah Huh
We caught up with Yeah Huh after the release of the band’s first single. The Fort Worth duo is back with “Just Keep It Real,” a groovy, psychedelic take on the darker side of relationships. Watch for Yeah Huh to release a three-song EP in the next couple of months.
HOLLISS
After performing around North Texas for about a decade, Richardson pop artist HOLLISS has released her first single, “Mental Pictures.”
BeMyFiasco feat. Little Brother
Dallas artist BeMyFiasco teamed up with legendary hip-hop group Little Brother for the latest release off of her album, Where I Left You, which was released last year via +FE Music. “Outside the Lines” is a wonderful song full of hip hop and r&b goodness.
The KXT Local Show Playlist- 1/20/2022
Yeah Huh- Just Keep It Real
Bad Lives- The Queen
The Troumatics- Rocket In Flight
HOLLISS- Mental Pictures
Rafa- La Receta
BeMyFiasco (ft. Little Brother)- Outside The Lines
Sleepy Atlantis- Strangest Place (Strangers Mix)
Anysia- Induratized
Damon K. Clark- Random Lover
Simone Nicole- Divine
Vanessa Peters- Valley of Ashes
Levi Ray- Stop Me Now
Kinsley August- Lavender
Cabus- Call
dvd- Dirty Little Vacation
Course of Empire- We Got The Beat
