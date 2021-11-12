The KXT Local Show: Queen of Cups, Levi Ray, Pretty Boy Aaron

The KXT Local Show kicked off this week with Queen of Cups, the new project from Booker T. High School graduate Danielle Grubb. We also heard new music out of Fort Worth from the Cut Throat Finches and singer-songwriter Levi Ray. Out of Dallas, a new song from God of Love, and we wrapped up the show with the latest from Pretty Boy Aaron featuring Bruhnice. There was also a whole lot of goodness in between. Check out the full playlist under this week’s highlights!

(Warning: the songs below may contain explicit language.)

Queen of Cups

Danielle Grub has been busy! He’s created a new project called Queen of Cups and the first release “The Fog” is an upbeat number that examines distance in close relationships.

Levi Ray

The new album from Fort Worth artist Levi Ray is called When the Sad Songs Make You Happy. In the song “Stop Me Now”, Ray’s strong voice brings outlaw country to mind while still managing to stay just inside the line of Americana.

Pretty Boy Aaron feat Bruhnice

The video for “Delfino (Feel This Way)” from Pretty Boy Aaron and Bruhnice is part drone shots, part dancing, and all joy! You can read more about Pretty Boy Aaron here.

KXT Local Show Playlist- 11/11/21

Queen of Cups- The Fog

A-Wall- Loverboy

The Foxymorons- That’s What You Told Me

Hualing- God’s Apartment

Salim Nourallah- If I Married You

Cut Throat Finches- Beggar

Zeke Forever- Kryptonite

Skinny Cooks- G

Dali Voodoo- Daydream

The Wee-Beasties- I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me

The A&R Dept.- Takes Time

Joseph M.- Paralyzed

Levi Ray- Stop Me Now

God of Love- Green Eyes, Black Night

Pretty Boy Aaron feet. Bruhnice- Delfino (Feel This Way)

