The KXT Local Show — October 28, 2021

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program featuring a full hour of local music, curated and hosted by KXT’s Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

This week on the KXT Local Show, we heard new music from Ariel + The Culture, The Plum Boys, Zeke Forever, Matthew & The Arrogant Sea, Abbreviations, and Asher Roberts feat. Gillian Rhys. We also heard “Bye”, the super banger from Tears that made its Local Show debut last week, and “Dramatic” from Mitchell Ferguson and Drugstore Cowboy. Check out the full playlist below this week’s show highlights!

(Warning: the songs below may contain explicit language.)

Ariel & The Culture

Jason ‘Ariel’ Bobadilla is the force behind Ariel + The Culture. Bobadilla is a first-generation Mexican-American artist from Dallas. Here’s more on how a COVID love story inspired an earlier song, “Dame Tu Amor.” His music blends English and Spanish with Indie and R&B/Hip-Hop. His bio says that he “makes music that even your abuelita would like,” and he’s right.

His new song is called “No Puedo” and it officially drops today!

Mitchell Ferguson & Drusgstore Cowboy

Dallas singer/songwriter Mitchell Ferguson teamed up with Drugstore Cowboy for the super-catchy (and incredibly honest) song “Dramatic”.

Tears

Dallas-based pop artist Tears made her Local Show debut last week. The song is guaranteed to make you move and WOWZA WHAT A VIDEO!

KXT Local Show Playlist 10/28/21

Ariel + The Culture- No Puedo

Lost Without You- Remy Reilly

The Plum Boys- Right Now

Zeke Forever- Kryptonite

Skinny Cooks- G

The Foxymorons- That’s What You Told Me

Tears- Bye

Matthew & The Arrogant Sea- Hit Me Up Hard Times

Alex O’Aiza- How Your Love Feels

Mitchell Ferguson & Drugstore Cowboy- Dramatic

Asher Roberts (feat. Gillian Rhys)- One Night

Market Zero- Bad Connections

Shibby- Love Gun

Abbreviations- Won’t Say

Kyoto Lo-Fi- Emotional Hangover

Phantomelo- Space Prom

Levi Scribner- Better Off You

Are you North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the interim host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Technical Director for Think with Krys Boyd on KERA 90.1 FM.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.