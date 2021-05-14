It’s another week full of tunes curated with your enjoyment in mind! Our Song Of The Day airs every weeknight at 8pm during Gini Mascorro’s nightly show but we understand life can get busy and you may have missed it the first time around. Fear not, we have you covered. We’ve recapped them all here for you, laid out what makes each song so special, and for added enjoyment we’ve put them all into a handy-dandy playlist which you can find at the bottom of this post.

Monday, 5/10/21: Jon Batiste (ft. Zadie Smith) – Show Me The Way

In honor of his history-making Oscar co-win with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Best Score for the Disney-Pixar film Soul, Louisiana native, Late Show bandleader, and high priest of accentuating the positive, Jon Batiste and English novelist Zadie Smith show us the way with this shout-out to the artists who tickle his ear and inspire him to create.

Tuesday, 5/11/21: Coldplay – Higher Power

Having premiered via the International Space Station before Sunday’s unveiling on American Idol, then trotted out again Tuesday night to kick off the 2021 BRIT Awards with pyrotechnics and a live performance from the deck of a barge on the Thames – Coldplay’s new single “Higher Power” is all about zeroing in on the magic not only in everyone else, but ourselves, too.

Wednesday, 5/12/21: Joywave – Every Window Is A Mirror

Channeling Carl Jung and arriving just in time for your summer playlist is the brand-new dance-happy single from Rochester’s Daniel Armbruster and his band Joywave. The energy and jubilant vibe felt like the perfect prescription for the midweek blahs.

Thursday, 5/13/21: Stevie Wonder – Love’s In Need Of Love Today

“Don’t delay, send yours in right away.” He’s a legend and an American musical treasure of the highest caliber, still showing us how it’s done. So on Thursday, we celebrated his 71st turns around the sun with this timeless declaration and opening track from his magnum opus, Songs In The Key Of Life. Happy birthday, Stevie Wonder!

Friday, 5/14/21: The Pointer Sisters – Yes We Can Can

Little did the Pointer Sisters know, when they recorded Allen Toussaint’s “Yes We Can Can” back in 1973, that it would still be ringing so true 48 yrs on. It’s the perfect speak-truth-to-power anthem for grooving on into the weekend.

