MONDAY, 4/26/21: Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

In a press release, Yola shared that “Diamond Studded Shoes” intends to “calls on us to unite and turn our focus to those with a stranglehold on humanity.” This song not only has a great message but it does so while inspiring us to get up and groove with its upbeat tempo. Here, with her pipes of power and production assist from The Black Key’s Dan Auerbach, Yola delivers this new riff-laden and a rather timely one-two punch.

TUESDAY, 4/27/21: The Chemical Brothers – The Darkness That You Fear

“Let your heart see the colors all around you/And the darkness that you fear/Will disappear.” One can never go wrong with a new song featuring samples from The Bugaloos and the Soul Brothers Six, courtesy of the Grammy-winning Chemical Brothers.

WEDNESDAY, 4/28/21: John Legend & Brittany Howard – Darkness And Light

Possessing two of the most electrifying voices in music, John Legend and Brittany Howard deliver the chemistry and bring to life the transformative experience of letting go and getting lost in the light of love in this 2016 soul-stirrer.

THURSDAY, 4/29/21: Willie Nelson – Blue Skies

If anyone can turn our cloudy skies from gray to blue, it’s our favorite Lone Star ambassador, whose 88th birthday feels like an official state holiday. Willie Nelson’s wistful take on Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies” personifies the promise of brighter days ahead.

FRIDAY, 4/30/21: Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up

“Remember your dream is your only scheme/So keep on pushin’.” Unshackle yourself from the week, take a deep breath, and congratulate yourself because you’ve made it! Your Friday motivation, courtesy of the legendary Curtis Mayfield.

Follow our Spotify playlist below with this all of this month’s picks below.

