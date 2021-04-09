Welcome to our little corner of the world, where KXT Music Director Gini Mascorro scours our massive music library (actual picture here) to find the perfect song to accompany your day. She then releases her little dash of magic on the airwaves from Monday to Friday during her weeknight show at 8pm. Here we recap those selections along with what it is about those tunes that earned them song of the day bragging rights.

MONDAY, 4/5/21: Elizabeth King – No Ways Tired

Your #MondayMotivation to keep pushing forward – especially for all the late bloomers: Memphis sacred soul powerhouse Elizabeth King just released her first-ever full-length solo album at the age of 77 after a long absence from the music industry. She is proof that it’s never too late to manifest your passion and purpose. Her album, Living in the Last Days, is available now via Bible & Tire.

TUESDAY, 4/6/21: Durand Jones & The Indications (ft. Y La Bamba) – Cruisin’ To The Parque

Spring has sprung, and song-wise, it’s like kitten season. Let the sun in and take a ride into the dreamy vibe of Durand Jones & The Indications’ remix of “Cruisin’ To The Parque.” The latest iteration of this song features the soothing tones of Luz Elena Mendoza of Y La Bamba and seamlessly interweaves her Spanish-sung vocals for a fresh new sound.

WEDNESDAY, 4/7/21: The Joy Formidable – Into The Blue

“Don’t fear the move out of the past/Let time take your hand and guide you into the blue.” Get electrified with the mighty return of The Joy Formidable, back after three long years with this rousing new track singing the praises of embracing the unexpected.

THURSDAY, 4/8/21: Arlo Parks – Hope

UK songbird and poet Arlo Parks has made an indelible impression on us thanks to her KXT On The Road performance. She’s kept herself busy since then including the release of her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, and partnering with mental health charity CALM. The new track “Hope” soothes with quiet, cautious optimism.

FRIDAY, 4/9/21: Michigander – Better

Jason Singer, under the moniker Michigander, primes us for the gorgeous spring weekend ahead. His new EP, aptly titled Everything Will Be OK Eventually, features “Better,” which is a healing sonic blast of serotonin.

You can listen KXT's Song of the Day every weeknight during Gini Mascorro's show at 8pm on KXT.

Erika runs social media for KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member here.