Only 20 years old, and already one of 2020’s most promising breakthrough acts, London-based singer and songwriter Arlo Parks is now busy winning the hearts of stateside music lovers. Prepare to fall in love with this performance of her gateway track “Hurt.”

KXT’s On The Road series has been modified to fit the times. Introducing On The Road Couch — get an inside look at some of your favorite KXT artists’ homes as they perform from the comfort and safety of their own spaces.