Local Music Month on KXT

For the fourth year in a row, KXT is celebrating North Texas’ thriving music community by marking October as Local Music Month! That means you’re going to hear even more local music when you tune in, October 1-31. Here’s the scoop:

Tune In

Tune in throughout the month of October as our DJs go loco for local. Expect to hear local favorites right alongside new and emerging acts from just next door. Plus, every Thursday on The Local Show, host Amy Miller will be featuring special local playlists, curated just for you.

Submit Your Music

Are you a local musician? We want to hear from you! Send streaming and download links (.wav files) to [email protected]. Please send no more than one song for consideration and include some brief information about yourself including your name, city and any relevant social media links. Thank you!

Join Us

Hey, remember normal times? Barely. Maybe.

Well, one thing we do recall is how much fun it was to hang with you at our annual Local Music Showcase and rock out with local acts. Unfortunately, this year it won’t be possible to dance and jam and get together as we normally would. But! Thanks to our pals at Four Corners Brewery and State Fair Records, you can still get your live music fix:

Join us at Four Corners Brewery for KXT 91.7 Presents The Carbaret Drive-In, hosted by State Fair Records! From the safety of your car, you’ll hear solo performances by Joshua Ray Walker and Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs. Following the music will be a screening of the critically acclaimed film This World Won’t Break, by local filmmaker Josh Jordan. Tickets and more info here.

Get/Give Help

Like we said, we all know that these aren’t normal times. But we want to make sure our beloved North Texas community has the resources and tools it needs to navigate the storm. Check out our new KXT Helps tool — it connects you to funds, nonprofits, agencies and organizations working to help people in need, including local arts and music organizations. You can find help, tools and resources — or browse ways to donate time and financial support to your neighbors in need.

Revisit Some Favs

Finally, get in the local mood by revisiting some of our favorite KXT Live Sessions with local musicians over the past (nearly) 11 years!