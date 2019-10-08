Local Music Month on KXT

We’re highlighting North Texas’ thriving music scene all through October!

North Texas is home to an incredible pool of talented musicians. And for the third year in a row, we’re celebrating that special community by marking October as Local Music Month! Tune in October 1-31 to hear even more local music on KXT.

Calling All Local Artists!

Are you a local musician? Enter the KXT Tiny Cake Contest! This fall, KXT 91.7 will give one unsigned North Texas band or solo artist the opportunity to open for Grace Potter at our KXT Turns 10 birthday concert AND record an On the Road video for KXT and Art&Seek.

All you have to do is submit a video of your band (or just you) performing an original song. Oh, and the video must include a cake. Click here for the official rules and details. The deadline to submit videos is Sunday, October 13.

KXT’s Paul Slavens has the scoop:

Of course, we’d love to hear you music year-round. If you’re a local musician, you can submit your music for airtime consideration by sending streaming and download links (.wav files) to [email protected]. Please include some brief information about yourself including your name, city and any relevant social media links.

Local KXT Live Sessions

Get in the local mood by revisiting some of our favorite KXT Live Sessions with local musicians over the past 10 years!