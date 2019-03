He’s a singer and songwriter on the rise, armed with a guitar and a curious back story that reads like a Southern gothic fable. KXT welcomed the newly-signed and Virginia-based artist Matt Maeson into the studio to chat with Dave Emmert and perform three tracks from his new EP, The Hearse.

Listen to our interview, plus hear in-studio performances:

Watch the KXT Live Session performances:

https://youtu.be/YqV9-PBZC9E