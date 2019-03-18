March Concerts in North Texas

Spring is coming. And that means shows are blooming all over North Texas. Here are the concerts we think you can’t miss this month:

Saturday, March 2

Three Links

“Dope Queen” Adia Victoria will be making her way to Dallas at the top of the month, just in time to perform brand new material from her sophomore album, Silences. With a refreshingly gothic take on blues, and influences like Fiona Apple and Nina Simone, the Nashville based singer-songwriter is sure to bring the bops to the Three Links stage. She also just put together a playlist exclusively for KXT, so if you’re one of those people who likes to know what your faves are listening to, bon écoute.

Sunday, March 3

Majestic Theater

For the first time ever, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will debut his critically acclaimed solo work from 2018’s Warm in North Texas. Fans of Wilco can rejoice, though. Tweedy only slightly deviates from the sound most listeners have come to know from him, with a collection of what could easily be stripped-down deep cuts of a lost Wilco album. The band is also set to hit the road again in Europe this summer, so you might want to catch him while he’s “warm.”

Saturday, March 9

The Rustic

Midlake frontman Eric Pulido, performing as E.B. The Younger, will make his solo effort debut with the release of To Each His Own, set to be released the day before he takes the stage at The Rustic. The album’s lead single, “Used to Be” is a blend of 80s pop and contemporary indie with shades Fleetwood Mac’s “Gypsy.” Did we mention the video stars fellow North Texan Jason Lee? And to make things sweeter, Pulido who calls Denton home, is taking a break in the middle of a European tour to celebrate the occasion with all of us back home.

Tuesday, March 19

Club Dada

Yet another act with a new release just in time for their North Texas show, Durand Jones & The Indications are bringing their soul-rich sound to Club Dada just after the ides of March. Fans of soul-revival artists like Leon Bridges should easily find the Indiana-based band in their Spotify queues. If the third single and retro-banger “Long Way Home” off their forthcoming album, American Love Call, is any indication of what you can expect, you’re in for a good show.

Thursday, March 28

Club Dada

Former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty will return to Dallas at the end of the month for part of his Ruby Vroom 25th Anniversary Tour. The alternative rock veteran will play all of the hits and then some as his set list will include the entirety of Soul Coughing’s 1994 debut album. We can already feel the nostalgia sprouting. You might want to get your tickets while you can, too, because several of the tour dates have already sold out.

Friday, March 29

House of Blues

Its been four years since we got a new album from Guster, but the seasoned rock quartet is back with a revitalized sound for their Look Alive Tour, supporting their eighth studio album of the same name. Fans who have come to know Guster over their nearly 30-year catalog might find a little bit of excitement in their slightly deviated sound, but with tacks spanning literal decades, their show at the House of Blues is sure to have something for everyone — familiar fans and first timers.

