Adia Victoria Is Feeling French With Her KXT Exclusive Playlist

Before she makes her way to Dallas for KXT 91.7 Presents Adia Victoria at Three Links on March 2, Adia Victoria is blessing us with her brand new album, Silences.

With a unique gothic-blues sound, Victoria has so far gifted us with hauntingly rich singles like “Different Kind of Love” from her forthcoming album. If that’s any indication of what we can expect on the rest of the record, we’re willing to bet it will be just as dope as the tour.

Until then, we’ll just have to hold ourselves over with this playlist she made exclusively for KXT before the rest of Silences drops. All hail the queen.

“How do you say ‘bops’ in french?” – AV

“Milford” – Edith Piaf

“Baby Pop” – France Gall

“Rest” – Charlotte Gainsbourg

“Dis, quand reiendras-tu?” – Barbara

“Sous Le Sable” – Camille

“Tu Verras” – Pauline Croze

“Padam Padam” – Edith Piaf

“Sylvia” – Mathieu Boogaerts

“Une Fois En Bas” – Etyl

“L’alcool” – Mademoiselle Sane

“J’ai Tort” – Camille

“Si, J’etais Blanche” – Josephine Baker

“Le Tourbillon” – Jeanne Moreau

“Oh Oh Cheri” – Francoise Hardy

Don’t miss KXT 91.7 Presents Adia Victoria at Three Links on March 2! Tickets available here.