KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 14, 2018

Wednesday, February 14, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Down With Disease” — Phish
Hoist, 1994
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began their five days of hosting The Mike Douglas Show.
“Hold On” — John Lennon
Plastic Ono Band, 1970
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Storybook Love” — Willy DeVille
Miracle, 1987
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message