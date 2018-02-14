KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 14, 2018

February 14, 2018

Wednesday, February 14, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Down With Disease” — Phish
Hoist, 1994

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began their five days of hosting The Mike Douglas Show.

“Hold On” — John Lennon
Plastic Ono Band, 1970

 

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Storybook Love” — Willy DeVille
Miracle, 1987

 

