Watch Father John Misty, Liam Gallagher on KERA

Austin City Limits: Father John Misty and The Black Angels

Enjoy an hour of unconventional rock with Father John Misty and The Black Angels. Singer-songwriter Father John Misty showcases the lush sarcasm of his recent album Pure Comedy. Then, psych rockers The Black Angels highlight the dark grunge of their latest album Death Song. Watch Tuesday, January 9 at 10pm.

Front and Center: Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has been called an era-defining voice and the frontman of his generation for his work with Oasis. In this episode of Front and Center, Gallagher takes the stage at New York City’s McKittrick Hotel for an intimate performance of songs from throughout his career. Watch on Tuesday, January 9 at 11pm.

