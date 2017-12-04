This Week On World Cafe: Dec. 4-8

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, December 4 — Luna

When Luna broke up in 2005 a reunion seemed unlikely. Lead singer Dean Wareham wrote a tell-all rock and roll memoir, including some details about his frustrations towards the end of the band. Still, a decade after calling it quits, Luna reunited and released two new albums. We’ll find out how and… what?

Bootsy Collins has laid down funky bass lines for James Brown and Parliament Funkadelic. Bootsy’s new album is full of cameos from funky including Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke and Musiq Soulchild. Tune in to hear Bootsy tell David Dye how James Brown explained “the one” to him.

Bette Smith always wanted to be a singer, but her dad — a church choir director — disapproved of singing secular music. After Bette’s dad died, she really decided to pursue her dreams. Bette found fan in Ray Charles, and Jimbo Mathus of Squirrel Nut Zippers produced her debut. Tune in to hear Bette and her 7-piece band.

In our Latin Roots series it’s Combo Chimbita, a Columbian quartet of first generation New Yorkers playing Afro-Colombian rhythms with an experimental electro twist. Plus, the rocking explorers Xylouris White, made up of Cretan lute player George Xylouris and Australian drummer Jim White.

Friday, December 8 — Needle Drop: Musical Shadows

We’re digging up the most creative cover songs we can find, and playing them alongside their originals. From Dolly Parton’s bluegrass cut of a Collective Soul classic, to Amii Stewart’s disco-fied take on Edie Floyd’s “Knock On Wood,” it’s a musical adventure we’re calling “Me and My Shadows.”

