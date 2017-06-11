Home / KXT Music Blog / The Paul Slavens Show: Music Suggestion Blog

The Paul Slavens Show: Music Suggestion Blog

June 11, 2017

This is where you can leave music suggestions for the next Paul Slavens Show.
I tend to keep my choices under 6 minutes, but suggest what you want, it might inspire me to pick something else.
Make real sure the lyrics are clean please.
We love links to vids where we can see and hear the music you suggest, but remember just because there is a video that doesnt insure I will be able to find the music for airplay.

