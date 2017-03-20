This Week On World Cafe: March 20-24

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, March 20

On their seventh studio album, Irish rockers Bell X1 seek comfort in a simple, intimate soundscape. Plus, a special look back at the archives to celebrate 25 years of the Cafe.

Tuesday, March 21

Hard Love, the latest release from Strand of Oaks, captures both the artist’s revelrous rock-and-roll lifestyle and his traumatic personal experiences. We’ll hear his session with David Dye, and then revisit some World Cafe classics in celebration of our 25th anniversary.

Wednesday, March 22

Jesca Hoop’s new album, Memories Are Now, continues her strong eclectic streak. Plus, our anniversary celebration continues with more memorable moments from the last 25 years.

Thursday, March 23

In a special Nashville Session, music therapist turned singer-songwriter Kyshona plays songs from The Ride. Then, we’ll revisit more of our favorite Cafe sessions in celebration of 25 years.

Friday, March 24

Jazz vocalist Becca Stevens releases her new album, Regina, today and will perform some of those new tracks live. Plus, we’ll revisit David Dye’s session with the legendary David Crosby.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!