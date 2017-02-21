Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: Feb. 20-24

This Week On World Cafe: Feb. 20-24

February 21, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

 

Monday, February 20

Founding member and guitarist of the Sex Pistols, Steve Jones, shares stories from his new memoir, Lonely Boy.

steve-jones-credit-davis-factor_wide-ae1ca46b6c01218b800ce8a7d4bedbae469d6614-s800-c85

Tuesday, February 21

On their new album, Laws of Gravity, Nashville quintet The Infamous Stringdusters explore modern twists on classic bluegrass.

15-og

Wednesday, February 22

Agnes Obel draws inspiration from her own unnerving tension for her new album, Citizen of Glass.

agnes

Thursday, February 23

In this Nashville Session, Ann Powers interviews newcomers with a retro heart — Little Bandit.

a2771105028_10

Friday, February 24

Justin Hurwitz may be the hottest composer in Hollywood after the release of his Oscar nominated musical, La La Land. Also, we play some of the best movie music.

justin-hurwitz

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!

Filed Under: KXT Music Blog Tagged With: , , , , , , ,