This Week On World Cafe: Feb. 20-24

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, February 20

Founding member and guitarist of the Sex Pistols, Steve Jones, shares stories from his new memoir, Lonely Boy.

Tuesday, February 21

On their new album, Laws of Gravity, Nashville quintet The Infamous Stringdusters explore modern twists on classic bluegrass.

Wednesday, February 22

Agnes Obel draws inspiration from her own unnerving tension for her new album, Citizen of Glass.

Thursday, February 23

In this Nashville Session, Ann Powers interviews newcomers with a retro heart — Little Bandit.

Friday, February 24

Justin Hurwitz may be the hottest composer in Hollywood after the release of his Oscar nominated musical, La La Land. Also, we play some of the best movie music.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday through Friday at 10pm on KXT 91.7!