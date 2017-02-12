The Paul Slavens Show: Playlist and Blog for Feb 12, 2017

k.d.lang & The Reclines – Trail Of Broken Hearts – Absolute Torch And Twang –

Thievery Corporation – Strike the Root – The Temple of I & I (ESL Music) –

Devo – Gates Of Steel – Freedom Of Choice –

The Dixie Cups – Iko Iko – Original – The Dixie Cups’ Another Boy Like Mine –

The Baptist Generals – 3 Bromides – Jackleg Devotional to the Heart –

Canned Heat – On the Road Again – All Time Greatest Blues Songs Volume 1 –

alt-J – Ms – An Awesome Wave –

The Stooges – 1969 – The Stooges –

Jesca Hoop – Animal Kingdom Chaotic – Memories Are Now –

Age Coin – Raptor – Performance –

Lou Rawls – Dead End Street (Digitally Remastered 00) – Anthology-Lou Rawls –

Wire – Ex Lion Tamer (2006 Remastered Version) – Pink Flag –

Thundercat – Song for the Dead – The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam –

Ellen McIlwaine – Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven (But Nobody Wants To Die) – Up From The Skies: The Polydor Years –

Alice Cooper – Hard Hearted Alice – Muscle Of Love –

Mildred Bailey & Her Orchestra – Long About Midnight – Mildred Bailey –

Seu Jorge – Rebel Rebel – The Life Aquatic –

Perera Elsewhere – Bizarre – Bizarre EP –

Radiohead – Pyramid Song – Pyramid Song –

Lee Hazlewood – Sand – Nancy and Lee –

Lift To Experience – Falling From Cloud 9 – The Texas-Jerusalem Crossroads –

Wayne Horvitz – Little Man – Forever –

Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi – Black (feat. Norah Jones) – Rome –

Descendents – Suburban Home – Milo Goes To College –

Aquaserge – Tour_du_monde. – Laisse ça être –

Operation Ivy – Bad Town – Operation Ivy –

“Igorrr – Ruby My Dear” – Barbecue – Maigre – EP –

The Reunion – Life Is A Rock (But The Radio Rolled Me) – Radio Hits Of the ’70s –

Hello lovers and others,

This is where you leave your polite comments and music suggestions for next Sundays show.

Make sure those lyrics are clean, please.’

As always, I ask you to leave a link to a video if you can.

I dont play stuff over 6 minutes long, but you can still suggest it.

Sometimes I use those suggestions as jumping off points for other ideas.

New to me this week:

Age Coin

Perera Elsewhere

Aquaserge

Igorrr, Ruby My Dear

David Axelrod