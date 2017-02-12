The Paul Slavens Show: Playlist and Blog for Feb 12, 2017

k.d.lang & The Reclines – Trail Of Broken Hearts – Absolute Torch And Twang –
Thievery Corporation – Strike the Root – The Temple of I & I (ESL Music) –
Devo – Gates Of Steel – Freedom Of Choice –
The Dixie Cups – Iko Iko – Original – The Dixie Cups’ Another Boy Like Mine –
The Baptist Generals – 3 Bromides – Jackleg Devotional to the Heart –
Canned Heat – On the Road Again – All Time Greatest Blues Songs Volume 1 –
alt-J – Ms – An Awesome Wave –
The Stooges – 1969 – The Stooges –
Jesca Hoop – Animal Kingdom Chaotic – Memories Are Now –
Age Coin – Raptor – Performance –
Lou Rawls – Dead End Street (Digitally Remastered 00) – Anthology-Lou Rawls –
Wire – Ex Lion Tamer (2006 Remastered Version) – Pink Flag –
Thundercat – Song for the Dead – The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam –
Ellen McIlwaine – Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven (But Nobody Wants To Die) – Up From The Skies: The Polydor Years –
Alice Cooper – Hard Hearted Alice – Muscle Of Love –
Mildred Bailey & Her Orchestra – Long About Midnight – Mildred Bailey –
Seu Jorge – Rebel Rebel – The Life Aquatic –
Perera Elsewhere – Bizarre – Bizarre EP –
Radiohead – Pyramid Song – Pyramid Song –
Lee Hazlewood – Sand – Nancy and Lee –
Lift To Experience – Falling From Cloud 9 – The Texas-Jerusalem Crossroads –
Wayne Horvitz – Little Man – Forever –
Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi – Black (feat. Norah Jones) – Rome –
Descendents – Suburban Home – Milo Goes To College –
Aquaserge – Tour_du_monde. – Laisse ça être –
Operation Ivy – Bad Town – Operation Ivy –
“Igorrr – Ruby My Dear” – Barbecue – Maigre – EP –
The Reunion – Life Is A Rock (But The Radio Rolled Me) – Radio Hits Of the ’70s –
Hello lovers and others,
This is where you leave your polite comments and music suggestions for next Sundays show.
Make sure those lyrics are clean, please.’
As always, I ask you to leave a link to a video if you can.
I dont play stuff over 6 minutes long, but you can still suggest it.
Sometimes I use those suggestions as jumping off points for other ideas.
New to me this week:
Age Coin
Perera Elsewhere
Aquaserge
Igorrr, Ruby My Dear
David Axelrod