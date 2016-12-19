Home / KXT Music Blog / This Week On World Cafe: Dec. 19-23

This Week On World Cafe: Dec. 19-23

December 19, 2016

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

 

Monday, December 19

Regina Spektor’s new record, Remember Us to Life, is more lush and orchestral than any of her previous albums.

13600158_10153591695561389_2220292828327074734_n

 

Tuesday, December 20

Doyle Bramhall II’s latest release, Rich Man, is the product of his global music explorations, which mingle with his American blues roots.

10922686_1042477002444485_8466985119349676355_n

 

Wednesday, December 21

In this special Nashville Session on World Cafe, Gillian Welch revisits her album Revival on its 20th anniversary. Plus, NPR’s Ann Powers shares her favorite Americana releases from 2016.

gillian_welch

 

Thursday, December 22

On this Vintage Cafe, we revisit a session recorded around the time of Father John Misty’s first release after leaving Fleet Foxes.

fatherjohnmisty

 

Friday, December 23

On this special holiday edition of World Cafe, The Oh Hellos share songs from their latest, Family Christmas Album. Plus, we revisit a 2015 session with Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings, performing music from It’s a Holiday Soul Party.

sharonholiday1

 

 

