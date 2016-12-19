This Week On World Cafe: Dec. 19-23

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe

Monday, December 19

Regina Spektor’s new record, Remember Us to Life, is more lush and orchestral than any of her previous albums.

Tuesday, December 20

Doyle Bramhall II’s latest release, Rich Man, is the product of his global music explorations, which mingle with his American blues roots.

Wednesday, December 21

In this special Nashville Session on World Cafe, Gillian Welch revisits her album Revival on its 20th anniversary. Plus, NPR’s Ann Powers shares her favorite Americana releases from 2016.

Thursday, December 22

On this Vintage Cafe, we revisit a session recorded around the time of Father John Misty’s first release after leaving Fleet Foxes.

Friday, December 23

On this special holiday edition of World Cafe, The Oh Hellos share songs from their latest, Family Christmas Album. Plus, we revisit a 2015 session with Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings, performing music from It’s a Holiday Soul Party.

