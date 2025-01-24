The Homegrown Music Show: By The Good Night, LemonTech, Kendi Jean

Tons of new songs on the show this week, including “Shame” from Denton band King Turtle, from their new album Subversion. Catch them this Saturday January 25 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.

Fort Worth’s Matthew McNeal has a new song “Out of Time,” ahead of his JAMBALOO slot on February 6 at Tulips FTW alongside Twain + Esther Rose, w/ Robert Ellis, and Brody Price .

Rising star Angel White‘s new song “SAVE SOME FOR ME” got a spin this week, on the tail of his debut album Ghost of the West announcement. Check out an interview with KXT’s Preston Jones about the new album.

Heading to Kessler Theater this Saturday January 25 to open for Spafford, you heard Electrik Ants from Dallas and their song “Welcome Home” from their new album In This Economy?

Dallas Entertainment Awards-nominated Dallas band CURL got their latest single “*” played on the show, which is nominated for Best Rock Song. Find out if they win at the 2nd Annual Dallas Entertainment Awards Ceremony this Wednesday January 29 at The Studio at the Factory in Deep Ellum. Dress in cowboy glam for this year’s theme, “Baby, you’re a star!”

By The Good Night

Rising from the ashes of Dallas-based group Learning Names, By The Good Night makes a powerful entrance with their debut single, “Hold On”—a poignant anthem of resilience and mental health advocacy. Frontman Dook Dootson, originally from Manchester, UK, brings his signature boisterous vocals to the forefront, setting the tone for the band’s compelling new chapter.

LemonTech

LemonTech is a duo from Dallas, making spacey dream pop anchored by fat bass and groovy drums. “NeuroFuzzy” is about the chemical reaction of falling in love. “We both have science backgrounds, so the idea of writing a nerdy love song referencing neurotransmitters felt like a fun callback to those days,” Valerie Truong from LemonTech said.

Catch the band live this Saturday January 25 at Armoury DE in Deep Ellum.

Kendi Jean & the Velvet Smokeshow

Detroit-born, Fort Worth-based Americana singer Kendi Jean’s latest single “Broken Stars” showcases this artist’s soulful melodies and bluesy vocals. The drop comes ahead of her Pop-Up Album Signing & Concert on February 1 at Chief Records. She will also be participating in the Funky Town Side Saddle Syndicate event at Hoppin’ on February 8, featuring female-fronted bands like September Moon and Late to the Station.

The Homegrown Music Show – 1/23/25

“NeuroFuzzy” – LemonTech

“Everything is Forever” – Kyoto Lo-Fi

“Shame” – King Turtle

“Out of Time” – Matthew McNeal

“Broken Stars” – Kendi Jean

“SAVE SOME FOR ME” – Angel White

“Hold On” – By The Good Night

“Civil War” – Madison King

“Suit in the Back” – Quaker City Night Hawks

“Welcome Home” – Electrik Ants

“Sands of Time” – Flight By Nothing

“Outside” – Averi Burk

“*” (Asterisk) – CURL

“Spaceships (The Sequel)” – Acid Carousel

“Take A Chance” – Cas Haley

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.