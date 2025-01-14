Cleburne singer-songwriter Angel White announces debut album ‘Ghost of the West’

Angel White is gearing up to release his new album in March. Photo: 2b Entertainment

For as big a year as Angel White had in 2024, the coming 12 months seem to hold even bigger promise for the Cleburne native.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter has announced the release of Ghost of the West: The Album, a full-length expansion of his prior EPs, due out March 7. The lead single from this project, “Save Some for Me,” is out now.

“This song is an ode to the lost lovers,” White said in a statement. “It’s a letter to both my heart and to yours. A reminder that the flame is still lit, even despite a fallout. It’s easy to dismiss your feelings when you’ve been hurt, but it takes work to love through it all.”

White was almost inescapable in 2024, appearing not only on the first volume of KXT’s compilation Homegrown Bites, but also racking up more than 2 million streams, landing prime playlist placement and touring relentlessly, appearing alongside acts like Kaitlin Butts, Paul Cauthen and Midland. He performed at Austin City Limits Music Festival, Bonnaroo, South by Southwest and CMA Fest.



“I think my story is being told within the songs, but also other people’s stories,” White told KXT in May 2024. “So if [people] connect in any way, I’ve done my job. … [That] vulnerability is — I mean, for me, it’s gold.”

In addition to the release of West, White is scheduled to perform this April at Stagecoach in California, and will be hitting the road to support both David Shaw and Saint Motel in the early part of 2025.

You can next catch White locally — just two days after Ghost of the West: The Album drops — on March 9, when he joins Saint Motel for its tour stop at Dallas’ House of Blues.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).