NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest 2025

Calling all North Texas musicians! The NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest is back!

This is a great opportunity for North Texas artists to showcase their talent, and we encourage all local artists to enter between Tuesday, January 14 through Monday, February 10.

The winner will play their own NPR Tiny Desk concert, go on tour with NPR Music, be paired with an industry mentor and more.⁠

Find contest rules and more information here.

After you submit your official entry to NPR, tag us on your video on social media @kxtradio and we’ll feature select local entries on our social media pages and website.

Good luck!