Toadies will perform at the first Longhorn Jubilee in March. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Longhorn Ballroom is no stranger to history — its 2023 re-opening was merely the latest notable event in an existence brimming with them.

Given that, it’s little surprise that the venue will be marking its 75th anniversary in grand fashion.

The Longhorn Jubilee Series — five concerts which will unfold over the course of 2025 — kicks off the celebration on March 2, with performances from Toadies, the Band of Heathens and Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, “with more surprises to be announced,” per press materials.



The events, sponsored in part by KXT, will transpire inside and outside the ballroom itself, as the musicians perform on stage and the courtyard area just past the venue’s doors will play host to food trucks local vendors and much more.



“The Longhorn has a storied history of presenting legendary artists across a wide range of musical genres,” said venue owner and Kessler Presents head Edwin Cabaniss in a statement. “With our inaugural Jubilee, I wanted to honor that tradition with performances by contemporary artists. Part open house and part day party, the future jubilees will be more genre specific. We plan to celebrate our 75th anniversary at the Ballroom all year long, and we hope you’ll join us.”

Tickets — general admission and premium options are available — for the March 2 Longhorn Jubilee are on sale now via the Longhorn Ballroom’s website.

Additionally, the long-planned amphitheater space on the grounds of the Longhorn Ballroom is still in the works — Cabaniss is referring to it as the “Longhorn Backyard” — but currently, there is no opening date.

Longhorn Jubilee featuring Toadies, the Band of Heathens and Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys at Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas. 4:30 p.m. March 2. Tickets are $30-$89.50.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.