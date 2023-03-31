Last night, the historic Longhorn Ballroom‘s grand re-opening showcased the music of Asleep at the Wheel featuring Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley.

The classic country house music set the tone as patrons eagerly entered to witness the rebirth of the beloved Dallas venue. The dance hall pays tribute to its roots while giving the venue a modern edge. The room featuring shadow boxes full of Texas music artifacts from legends with ties to the Longhorn Ballroom, such as Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Stevie Ray, the infamous Jack Ruby (who once owned the Longhorn Ballroom) and more.

Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson remembers playing Longhorn Ballroom the night Bob Wills died, and the opening night carried an air of nostalgia and grace.

When it comes to preserving music history and lifting up artists, new Longhorn Ballroom owner Edwin Cabaniss is a champion of Texas.

During the introduction of the night, Director of the Texas Music Office Brendon Anthony said, “Edwin Cabaniss and everyone who works for that team have proven over the years that they can find these properties that are important to us – and important to Texas music – and invest in them, revitalize them, put music back into them and through their effort revitalize these neighborhoods that so desperately need it. And we are absolutely certain that’s what’s going to happen here out of an incredible hub like Longhorn Ballroom.”

Cabaniss shouted out the families of Bob Wills, Dewey Groom and Raul & Rosalina Ramirez in attendence, all previous owners of the Longhorn Ballroom.

“We are nothing more than stewards of this property. We hope that it’s set up to survive the next 75 years,” Cabasniss said. “Welcome to the Longhorn Ballroom! Welcome Asleep at the Wheel!”

Through every pace around the ballroom, the detail and care given to its restoration plus new features illustrated the respect employed in the process.

Whether you grew up in a time when its doors were swung wide with honky tonk shows, or you’re curious in seeing it for the first time – its presence is that of greatness. When you enter the property, you are standing on hallowed ground. Take a gander at the section of the venue that doubles as a Texas music history museum, and you’ll understand.

The opening weekend continues tonight (March 31) with Old Crow Medicine Show with special guest Joshua Ray Walker, and Saturday (April 1) Morgan Wade and Lucero with Kaitlin Butts (SOLD OUT).

Check out the Longhorn Ballroom’s current calendar on their website, which includes two nights with Emmylou Harris, Dinosuar Jr., Polyphonic Spree and Snarky Puppy.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

