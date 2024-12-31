Your Top Albums of 2024

First, we counted down your favorite songs of 2024. Now, see what albums you were listening to this year! Thank you for tuning in!

The 90s

91) Deer Tick – Emotional Contracts

90) Chicano Batman – Notebook Fantasy

The 80s

89) Jana Mila – Chameleon

88) Amyl and The Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

87) Hermanos Gutiérrez – Sonido Cósmico

86) Aaron Frazer – Into The Blue

85) Brittany Howard – What Now

84) Ray LaMontagne – Long Way Home

83) Ryan Bingham – Watch Out For The Wolf

82) Orville Peck – Stampede

81) Jungle – Volcano

80) Iron & Wine – Light Verse

The 70s

79) Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats – South Of Here

78) Elbow – AUDIO VERTIGO

77) J Mascis – What Do We Do Now

76) Rhiannon Giddens – You’re The One

75) Gary Clark Jr. – JPEG RAW

74) Norah Jones – Visions

73) The Kills – God Games

72) Jason Isbell – Live from the Ryman, Vol. 2

71) Black Tie Dynasty – Steady

70) Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess

The 60s

69) Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Love Hate Music Box

68) Mumford & Sons – Gentlemen of the Road

67) The Marías – Submarine

66) Jesse Malin – Silver Patron Saints

65) Johnny Blue Skies – Passage Du Desir

64) Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers

63) Paul Cauthen – Black On Black

62) Hotel Satellite – Nothing Much Happens

61) MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks

60) BADBADNOTGOOD – Mid Spiral

The 50s

59) Michael Lee & the Wartime Limousine – Object of the Game

58) Bastards of Soul – Give It Right Back

57) Soccer Mommy – Evergreen

56) Billy Strings – Highway Prayers

55) Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement

54) Beabadoobee – This Is How Tomorrow Moves

53) Bright Eyes – Five Dice, All Threes

52) Jon Muq – Flying Away

51) Thee Sacred Souls – Got A Story To Tell

50) Mdou Moctar – Funeral For Justice

The 40s

49) Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead

48) Lake Street Dive – Good Together

47) The Decemberists – As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again

46) Various Artists – Home Grown Bites Vol. 1

45) Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me

44) Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland

43) Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Past Is Still Alive

42) Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

41) Shannon and the Clams – The Moon Is In The Wrong

40) Heavy Heavy – One Of A Kind

The 30s

39) Nick Cave – Wild God

38) The Mavericks – Moon & Stars

37) JD McPherson – Nite Owls

36) Suki Waterhouse – Memoir of a Sparklemuffin

35) Yannis and the Yaw – Lagos Paris London

34) Frank Turner – Undefeated

33) MGMT – Loss of Life

32) Avett Brothers – Avett Brothers

31) Slowdive – Everything Is Alive

30) Future Islands – People Who Aren’t There Anymore

The 20s

29) Brigitte Calls Me Baby – The Future Is Our Way Out

28) The Smile – Wall Of Eyes

27) La Lom – The Los Angeles League Of Musicians

26) Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes

25) Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy

24) Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

23) Hozier – Unheard

22) The Black Keys – Ohio Players

21) Black Pumas – Chronicles of a Diamond

20) Jenny Lewis – Joy’All

The Teens

19) Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

18) Father John Misty – Mahashmashana

17) Cage The Elephant – Neon Pill

16) Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

15) Clairo – Charm

14) Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy

13) Marcus King – Mood Swings

12) Khruangbin – A La Sala

11) Old 97’s – American Primitive

Top Ten

10) Alejandro Escovedo – Echo Dancing

9) Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

8) Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

7) Jack White – No Name

6) Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

5) St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

4) The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

3) Fontaines DC – Romance

2) Leon Bridges – Leon

1) The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy