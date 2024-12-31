First, we counted down your favorite songs of 2024. Now, see what albums you were listening to this year! Thank you for tuning in!
The 90s
91) Deer Tick – Emotional Contracts
90) Chicano Batman – Notebook Fantasy
The 80s
89) Jana Mila – Chameleon
88) Amyl and The Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness
87) Hermanos Gutiérrez – Sonido Cósmico
86) Aaron Frazer – Into The Blue
85) Brittany Howard – What Now
84) Ray LaMontagne – Long Way Home
83) Ryan Bingham – Watch Out For The Wolf
82) Orville Peck – Stampede
81) Jungle – Volcano
80) Iron & Wine – Light Verse
The 70s
79) Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats – South Of Here
78) Elbow – AUDIO VERTIGO
77) J Mascis – What Do We Do Now
76) Rhiannon Giddens – You’re The One
75) Gary Clark Jr. – JPEG RAW
74) Norah Jones – Visions
73) The Kills – God Games
72) Jason Isbell – Live from the Ryman, Vol. 2
71) Black Tie Dynasty – Steady
70) Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess
The 60s
69) Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Love Hate Music Box
68) Mumford & Sons – Gentlemen of the Road
67) The Marías – Submarine
66) Jesse Malin – Silver Patron Saints
65) Johnny Blue Skies – Passage Du Desir
64) Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers
63) Paul Cauthen – Black On Black
62) Hotel Satellite – Nothing Much Happens
61) MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks
60) BADBADNOTGOOD – Mid Spiral
The 50s
59) Michael Lee & the Wartime Limousine – Object of the Game
58) Bastards of Soul – Give It Right Back
57) Soccer Mommy – Evergreen
56) Billy Strings – Highway Prayers
55) Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement
54) Beabadoobee – This Is How Tomorrow Moves
53) Bright Eyes – Five Dice, All Threes
52) Jon Muq – Flying Away
51) Thee Sacred Souls – Got A Story To Tell
50) Mdou Moctar – Funeral For Justice
The 40s
49) Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead
48) Lake Street Dive – Good Together
47) The Decemberists – As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
46) Various Artists – Home Grown Bites Vol. 1
45) Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me
44) Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
43) Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Past Is Still Alive
42) Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
41) Shannon and the Clams – The Moon Is In The Wrong
40) Heavy Heavy – One Of A Kind
The 30s
39) Nick Cave – Wild God
38) The Mavericks – Moon & Stars
37) JD McPherson – Nite Owls
36) Suki Waterhouse – Memoir of a Sparklemuffin
35) Yannis and the Yaw – Lagos Paris London
34) Frank Turner – Undefeated
33) MGMT – Loss of Life
32) Avett Brothers – Avett Brothers
31) Slowdive – Everything Is Alive
30) Future Islands – People Who Aren’t There Anymore
The 20s
29) Brigitte Calls Me Baby – The Future Is Our Way Out
28) The Smile – Wall Of Eyes
27) La Lom – The Los Angeles League Of Musicians
26) Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes
25) Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy
24) Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
23) Hozier – Unheard
22) The Black Keys – Ohio Players
21) Black Pumas – Chronicles of a Diamond
20) Jenny Lewis – Joy’All
The Teens
19) Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
18) Father John Misty – Mahashmashana
17) Cage The Elephant – Neon Pill
16) Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
15) Clairo – Charm
14) Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
13) Marcus King – Mood Swings
12) Khruangbin – A La Sala
11) Old 97’s – American Primitive
Top Ten
10) Alejandro Escovedo – Echo Dancing
9) Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
8) Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
7) Jack White – No Name
6) Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood
5) St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
4) The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
3) Fontaines DC – Romance
2) Leon Bridges – Leon
1) The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy