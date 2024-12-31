First, we counted down your favorite songs of 2024. Now, see what albums you were listening to this year! Thank you for tuning in!

The 90s

91) Deer Tick – Emotional Contracts

90) Chicano Batman – Notebook Fantasy

The 80s

89) Jana Mila – Chameleon

88) Amyl and The Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

87) Hermanos Gutiérrez – Sonido Cósmico

86) Aaron Frazer – Into The Blue

85) Brittany Howard – What Now

84) Ray LaMontagne – Long Way Home

83) Ryan Bingham – Watch Out For The Wolf

82) Orville Peck – Stampede

81) Jungle – Volcano

80) Iron & Wine – Light Verse

The 70s

79) Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats – South Of Here

78) Elbow – AUDIO VERTIGO

77) J Mascis – What Do We Do Now

76) Rhiannon Giddens – You’re The One

75) Gary Clark Jr. – JPEG RAW

74) Norah Jones – Visions

73) The Kills – God Games

72) Jason Isbell – Live from the Ryman, Vol. 2

71) Black Tie Dynasty – Steady

70) Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess

The 60s

69) Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Love Hate Music Box

68) Mumford & Sons – Gentlemen of the Road

67) The Marías – Submarine

66) Jesse Malin – Silver Patron Saints

65) Johnny Blue Skies – Passage Du Desir

64) Sierra Ferrell – Trail Of Flowers

63) Paul Cauthen – Black On Black

62) Hotel Satellite – Nothing Much Happens

61) MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks

60) BADBADNOTGOOD – Mid Spiral

The 50s

59) Michael Lee & the Wartime Limousine – Object of the Game

58) Bastards of Soul – Give It Right Back

57) Soccer Mommy – Evergreen

56) Billy Strings – Highway Prayers

55) Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement

54) Beabadoobee – This Is How Tomorrow Moves

53) Bright Eyes – Five Dice, All Threes

52) Jon Muq – Flying Away

51) Thee Sacred Souls – Got A Story To Tell

50) Mdou Moctar – Funeral For Justice

The 40s

49) Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead

48) Lake Street Dive – Good Together

47) The Decemberists – As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again

46) Various Artists – Home Grown Bites Vol. 1

45) Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me

44) Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland

43) Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Past Is Still Alive

42) Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

41) Shannon and the Clams – The Moon Is In The Wrong

40) Heavy Heavy – One Of A Kind

The 30s

39) Nick Cave – Wild God

38) The Mavericks – Moon & Stars

37) JD McPherson – Nite Owls

36) Suki Waterhouse – Memoir of a Sparklemuffin

35) Yannis and the Yaw – Lagos Paris London

34) Frank Turner – Undefeated

33) MGMT – Loss of Life

32) Avett Brothers – Avett Brothers

31) Slowdive – Everything Is Alive

30) Future Islands – People Who Aren’t There Anymore

The 20s

29) Brigitte Calls Me Baby – The Future Is Our Way Out

28) The Smile – Wall Of Eyes

27) La Lom – The Los Angeles League Of Musicians

26) Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes

25) Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy

24) Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

23) Hozier – Unheard

22) The Black Keys – Ohio Players

21) Black Pumas – Chronicles of a Diamond

20) Jenny Lewis – Joy’All

The Teens

19) Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

18) Father John Misty – Mahashmashana

17) Cage The Elephant – Neon Pill

16) Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

15) Clairo – Charm

14) Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy

13) Marcus King – Mood Swings

12) Khruangbin – A La Sala

11) Old 97’s – American Primitive

Top Ten

10) Alejandro Escovedo – Echo Dancing

9) Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

8) Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

7) Jack White – No Name

6) Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

5) St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

4) The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

3) Fontaines DC – Romance

2) Leon Bridges – Leon

1) The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy