Thank you for taking the time to vote for your favorite songs of 2024! We calculated the results and came up with the top 91 songs of the year according to your votes. Check out the full list below ⬇️

The 90s

91) Remy Reilly – Yes Man

90) Michael Lee & The Wartime Limousine – I Get My Groove

The 80s

89) Noah Kahan & Hozier – Northern Attitude

88) Soccer Mommy – Driver

87) Jana Mila – I Wasn’t Gonna

86) Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

85) Billy Strings – Gild The Lily

84) Lucius – Old Tape

83) Yannis and the Yaw – Rain Can’t Reach Us

82) Beabadoobee – Beaches

81) Ray LaMontagne – All The Ways

80) Travis – Gaslight

The 70s

79) Bright Eyes – Bells and Whistles

78) Brie Stoner – Hungry

77) Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You

76) Mdou Moctar – Imouhar

75) Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead

74) Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me

73) Marcus King – Delilah

72) Jana Mila – Somebody New

71) Pearl Jam – Wreckage

70) Billie Eilish – Lunch

The 60s

69) Brittany Davis – Sepricon

68) Nick Cave – Wild God

67) Frank Turner – Girl From The Record Shop

66) Hermanos Gutierrez – Low Sun

65) Orville Peck – Death Valley High

64) The Mavericks – Live Close By

63) Yannis and the Yaw – Walk Through Fire

62) Kings Of Leon – Mustang

61) Mavis Staples – Worthy

60) Khruangbin – Pom Pom

The 50s

59) Mumford & Sons – Good People

58) Beyoncé – Texas Hold’Em

57) Gary Clark Jr. & Stevie Wonder – What About The Children

56) Jenny Lewis – Psycho

55) Sleater-Kinney – Say It Like You Mean It

54) Nathaniel Rateliff – Heartless

53) MGMT – Mother Nature

52) Waxahatchee – Bored

51) Jungle – Back On 74

50) J Mascis – Can’t Believe We’re Here

The 40s

49) Allison Russell – Stay Right Here

48) The Kills – 103

47) Maggie Rogers – The Kill

46) Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe!

45) Leon Bridges – Laredo

44) The Last Dinner Party – Burn Alive

43) Fontaines DC – In The Modern World

42) The Rosemont Kings – Keep Moving

41) The Last Dinner Party – My Lady of Mercy

40) Father John Misty – She Cleans Up

The 30s

39) Blondshell – Docket

38) St. Vincent – Flea

37) Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

36) Frank Turner – Do One

35) Michael Kiwanuka – Floating Parade

34) The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters

33) Marcus King – F**k My Life Up Again

32) The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge

31) Jenny Lewis – Joy’All

30) Khruangbin – A Love International

The 20s

29) Slowdive – Kisses

28) Norah Jones – Running

27) The Cure – Alone

26) Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman – Right Back To It

25) Father John Misty – I Guess Time Makes Fools Of Us All

24) Lake Street Dive – Dance With A Stranger

23) The Decemberists – Oh No!

22) Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy

21) Abraham Alexander & Adrian Quesada – Like A Bird

20) JD McPherson – Sunshine Getaway

The Teens

19) Clairo – Sexy To Someone

18) Teddy Swims – The Door

17) Hozier – Too Sweet

16) Cage The Elephant – Rainbow

15) Kacey Musgraves – Cardinal

14) Iron & Wine – All In Good Time

13) Elbow – Lover’s Leap

12) Laufey – From The Start

11) The Cure – A Fragile Thing

Top Ten

10) Suki Waterhouse – Supersad

9) Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload

8) St. Vincent – Broken Man

7) Warpaint – Common Blue

6) Black Pumas – Mrs. Postman

5) Old 97’s – Where The Road Goes

4) Alejandro Escovedo – Bury Me

3) Leon Bridges – Peaceful Place

2) Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling

1) Fontaines DC – Starburster

