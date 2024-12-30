Thank you for taking the time to vote for your favorite songs of 2024! We calculated the results and came up with the top 91 songs of the year according to your votes. Check out the full list below ⬇️
The 90s
91) Remy Reilly – Yes Man
90) Michael Lee & The Wartime Limousine – I Get My Groove
The 80s
89) Noah Kahan & Hozier – Northern Attitude
88) Soccer Mommy – Driver
87) Jana Mila – I Wasn’t Gonna
86) Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
85) Billy Strings – Gild The Lily
84) Lucius – Old Tape
83) Yannis and the Yaw – Rain Can’t Reach Us
82) Beabadoobee – Beaches
81) Ray LaMontagne – All The Ways
80) Travis – Gaslight
The 70s
79) Bright Eyes – Bells and Whistles
78) Brie Stoner – Hungry
77) Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You
76) Mdou Moctar – Imouhar
75) Chuck Prophet – Wake The Dead
74) Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me
73) Marcus King – Delilah
72) Jana Mila – Somebody New
71) Pearl Jam – Wreckage
70) Billie Eilish – Lunch
The 60s
69) Brittany Davis – Sepricon
68) Nick Cave – Wild God
67) Frank Turner – Girl From The Record Shop
66) Hermanos Gutierrez – Low Sun
65) Orville Peck – Death Valley High
64) The Mavericks – Live Close By
63) Yannis and the Yaw – Walk Through Fire
62) Kings Of Leon – Mustang
61) Mavis Staples – Worthy
60) Khruangbin – Pom Pom
The 50s
59) Mumford & Sons – Good People
58) Beyoncé – Texas Hold’Em
57) Gary Clark Jr. & Stevie Wonder – What About The Children
56) Jenny Lewis – Psycho
55) Sleater-Kinney – Say It Like You Mean It
54) Nathaniel Rateliff – Heartless
53) MGMT – Mother Nature
52) Waxahatchee – Bored
51) Jungle – Back On 74
50) J Mascis – Can’t Believe We’re Here
The 40s
49) Allison Russell – Stay Right Here
48) The Kills – 103
47) Maggie Rogers – The Kill
46) Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe!
45) Leon Bridges – Laredo
44) The Last Dinner Party – Burn Alive
43) Fontaines DC – In The Modern World
42) The Rosemont Kings – Keep Moving
41) The Last Dinner Party – My Lady of Mercy
40) Father John Misty – She Cleans Up
The 30s
39) Blondshell – Docket
38) St. Vincent – Flea
37) Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
36) Frank Turner – Do One
35) Michael Kiwanuka – Floating Parade
34) The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
33) Marcus King – F**k My Life Up Again
32) The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge
31) Jenny Lewis – Joy’All
30) Khruangbin – A Love International
The 20s
29) Slowdive – Kisses
28) Norah Jones – Running
27) The Cure – Alone
26) Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman – Right Back To It
25) Father John Misty – I Guess Time Makes Fools Of Us All
24) Lake Street Dive – Dance With A Stranger
23) The Decemberists – Oh No!
22) Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
21) Abraham Alexander & Adrian Quesada – Like A Bird
20) JD McPherson – Sunshine Getaway
The Teens
19) Clairo – Sexy To Someone
18) Teddy Swims – The Door
17) Hozier – Too Sweet
16) Cage The Elephant – Rainbow
15) Kacey Musgraves – Cardinal
14) Iron & Wine – All In Good Time
13) Elbow – Lover’s Leap
12) Laufey – From The Start
11) The Cure – A Fragile Thing
Top Ten
10) Suki Waterhouse – Supersad
9) Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload
8) St. Vincent – Broken Man
7) Warpaint – Common Blue
6) Black Pumas – Mrs. Postman
5) Old 97’s – Where The Road Goes
4) Alejandro Escovedo – Bury Me
3) Leon Bridges – Peaceful Place
2) Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling
1) Fontaines DC – Starburster
