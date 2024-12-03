The Booker T. Washington Varsity Chorale showed off their tremendous vocal talents for WRR101’s Caroling in the Arts District kickoff event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The holiday spirit filled Moody Performance Hall Monday as WRR101 FM kicked off its Caroling in the Arts District event series. WRR’s Amy Bishop hosted the event, which brought together a delightful mix of student and adult choirs for an enchanting afternoon of music and celebration. The event was live broadcast on WRR101 FM.

The Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Varsity Choir opened the show with classics like “Silver Bells,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “Silent Night.” Their performance showcased vocal excellence and the school’s emphasis on teamwork and artistry, as highlighted by Director of Choral Studies William George-Twyman.

In a live interview, George-Twyman shared how the choir’s repertoire reflects contemporary topics, such as social justice, alongside traditional themes. The school’s holiday-themed Grand Concert is next week on both Wednesday and Thursday night – giving music lovers a chance to catch the show and see the entire music conservatory.

Following Booker T.’s performance, the Shelton Upper School Choir graced the stage with three vibrant songs, including “The Boar’s Head Carol” and “Riu Riu Chiu.” Choir Director Anné Hughes, who has been with Shelton for 26 years, spoke warmly about the school’s mission to support students with learning differences, emphasizing their creativity and determination.

“The students, the students, the students,” are the reason she loves her job, Hughes said. Shelton’s arts program continues to thrive, with upcoming events including a Vocal Charge Holiday Concert December 4 and the school’s Winter Musical, Footloose, in February.

The final performance came from the Arts District Chorale, an ensemble of adults that brought the house down with holiday staples like “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “The First Noel,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Blair King, the Choir Director for both the Shelton Upper School Choir and the Arts District Chorale, detailed the chorale’s 30-year history and their dedication to classical and contemporary choral works.

“There are about 55 singers on the roster, about 45-50 sing at each concert,” King said on the air. “The singers are of all ages and backgrounds, but are also all skilled musicians. We are not a ‘professional’ choir, but have professional-quality singers.” Aspiring singers were encouraged to audition via the ensemble’s website, artsdistrictchorale.org. Find tickets to their upcoming holiday event with the New Philharmonic Orchestra of Irving on December 13 here.

Amy Bishop’s engaging interviews, the stellar acoustics of Moody Performance Hall, and the heartwarming music created a festive atmosphere, complemented by light refreshments. This kickoff event set a joyous tone for the week-long series.

Upcoming WRR101 Caroling in the Arts District Events:

Performances are free, open to the public, and held daily at noon at Moody Performance Hall:

Tuesday, Dec. 3: South Dallas Concert Choir and Orpheus Chamber Singers

South Dallas Concert Choir and Orpheus Chamber Singers Wednesday, Dec. 4: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas and Turtle Creek Chorale

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas and Turtle Creek Chorale Thursday, Dec. 5: Verdigris Ensemble and Temple Emanu-El

Verdigris Ensemble and Temple Emanu-El Friday, Dec. 6: Texas Boys Choir and Singing Girls of Texas

Celebrate the season with WRR101 FM and the vibrant voices of North Texas.

The Booker T. Washington Varsity Choir performed several songs, including a haunting rendition of “Carol of the Bells” and “Silent Night.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

WRR’s Amy Bishop interviewed Booker T. Director of Choral Studies Dr. William George-Twyman live on the air. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Shelton Upper School Choir sang 3 songs, including “The Boar’s Head Carol.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Many family members and friends could be seen recording video lovingly from the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Arts District Chorale closed out the live broadcast on WRR. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Singers delivered impassioned vocal performances for the special holiday event at Moody Performance Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The beautifully designed acoustics of the Moody Performance Hall gave a magical sonic element to the chorale performances, accompanied by Clinton Bray on piano. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The heartstring-pulling performance by the Arts District Chorale included “The First Noel,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

