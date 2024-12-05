Call it a home run: “Baseball, BBQ & Blues” will feature tasty North Texas tunes

The Rosemont Kings. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Although it might seem a bit odd to think about the sport of baseball here on the cusp of winter, it’s never too early to get a jump on next season.

This year, Major League Baseball’s winter meetings — historically when teams re-load for the coming year through trades and acquisitions, while also handling league-wide business — are being held at Dallas’ Hilton Anatole, just outside downtown.

All work and no play make for miserable baseball executives — we assume — so leave it to Eric Nadel, the voice of the Texas Rangers, to come up with a uniquely North Texas way for all the visitors (and those who live here!) to have a little fun during the winter meetings.

On Dec. 10, “Baseball, BBQ & Blues” will kick off at 7 p.m. at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, just across Interstate 35 from the Hilton Anatole. (Not for nothing do the event’s promotional materials note that this is “walkable from the Hilton Anatole.”)

The event will feature music from a trio of top-notch local acts, including Rosemont Kings, Michael Lee & the Wartime Limousine and Remy Reilly.

Rosemont Kings will return to Ferris Wheelers after performing there in October, as part of KXT’s third annual Get Loud event, and will likely showcase tracks from its forthcoming EP.



Lee is less than a month removed from his new EP, Object of the Game, which he told KXT is intended to shake up his sound: “It’s an introduction to where we’re headed. I’ve always wanted to do a more soulful, funky thing, and really let the guitar take a back seat to the songwriting and vocals.”



Reilly has also stayed plenty busy in 2024, turning out new singles and dropping videos like the engaging “Half Price Books.”



Admission is $20, and will include smoked meats, such as brisket, pulled pork and sausage, from the venue’s menu.

“Baseball, BBQ & Blues” at Ferris Wheelers, Dallas. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets are $20.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.