Abraham Alexander headlined Get Loud with KXT at Ferris Wheelers in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The third annual Get Loud with KXT at Ferris Wheelers in Dallas brought together a vibrant celebration of North Texas talent, uniting fans in a night of live music and community.

The evening kicked off with DJ Bella Scratch on the turntables, setting the mood with an upbeat mix of soul and hip-hop that got the crowd moving. Bella, known for her versatile sound, kept the energy alive throughout the night, filling in between sets and providing that “good music is good music.”

Next up were The Rosemont Kings from Oak Cliff. The funky collective showcased their signature blend of blues and soul, treating fans to new songs from their upcoming EP, including the title track “Keep Moving,” which had debuted the night before on the KXT Homegrown Music Show. Their set pulsed with vibrant horns, tight grooves, and frontman Kraig Loyd’s soulful vocals, capturing what makes Dallas’ local music scene so unique.

Headlining the night was Abraham Alexander, making his first Dallas appearance since December. This past year has been monumental for Alexander. Recent highlights include a feature in Vogue and his first headlining show in San Antonio at Stable Hall. He also performed at Austin City Limits Festival alongside Leon Bridges earlier this month, following his European tour with The Lumineers over the summer. Alexander’s performance delivered a mix of deeply personal storytelling and passionate musicianship, filling the outdoor venue with a sense of connection and intimacy.

This year’s Get Loud with KXT not only showcased the depth of North Texas’ music scene but also underscored KXT’s commitment to supporting local talent and creating community connections. As KXT Program Director Benji McPhail noted, this was the perfect way to wrap up Homegrown Music Month—leaving fans eagerly awaiting next year’s celebration.

Though Get Loud with KXT has wrapped, the connection to North Texas lives on. Join KXT hosts and listeners at Henry’s Majestic on Tuesday, November 12 at 7 p.m. for a special Public Music Meeting celebrating KXT’s 15th birthday, where you’ll help shape the station’s playlist and celebrate the music you love.

Kraig Loyd, of The Rosemont Kings on stage at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music fans showed up early and stayed late at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

DJ Bella Scratch keeping the vibe poppin’ at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Rosemont Kings. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT DJs Lesley James (left) and La Bell on stage at Ferris Wheelers. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Abraham Alexander in a moment of joy on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Taylor Nicks (left), Abraham Alexander (middle), and Jordache Grant (right) on stage at Get Loud With KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Abraham Alexander fans at the front of the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Monica Valli on stage with Abraham Alexander at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Making memories at Get Loud with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The show at Ferris Wheelers was Abraham Alexander’s first show in Dallas since last December. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Abraham Alexander at Ferris Wheelers in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jordache Grant on stage with Abraham Alexander. Photo: Jessica Waffles

John Maestro (left) and Taylor Nicks (right) singing with Abraham Alexander. Photo: Jessica Waffles