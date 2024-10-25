The Homegrown Music Show: Gracen Wynn, De Oro, Pretty Man

This week kicked off with something a little special to me. I dedicated “Across the Room” by Leon Bridges and Odesza to my fiancé James for our 4-year anniversary.

Fort Worth’s quintessential country music crooner with a psych punk rock edge Broke String Burnett heard their single “Coyote” spun on the air last night, ahead of their Bloodveins album drop today. They like to dub themselves “cosmic country,” and maybe sometimes even “y’allternative.”

Straight out of Denton, Edgar Derby got some love on his track “Los Alamos” (with Allie Farris), from his album Who We Are. Catch Edgar Derby live at a big show at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton on November 14 with Ryan Thomas Becker and Victoria Vasquez.

Creator Jewels from Dallas had her song “Favorite Moments” on the air, ahead of the spooky event she’s hosting this Saturday October 26 – “Murder; A Gathering of Prose” at Ash Studios Dallas. Find out more on the How To Be Social Instagram page.

“Mystery Man” got a play on the Homegrown Music Show, by Fort Worth artist the matthew show, a quality purveyor of cerebral pop, showcasing strong melodic hooks, incisive lyrics, and deft musicianship. Check him out live October 26 at Fort Brewery, November 7 at Birdie’s Social Club, and November 30 at Twilite Lounge Dallas. See his full schedule on his website.

The Rosemont Kings premiered their new song on the show, “Keep Moving,” the title track from their upcoming 4-track EP. The song is available today, and they will be playing Get Loud with KXT tonight October 25 at Ferris Wheelers in Dallas w/ headliner Abraham Alexander and DJ Bella Scratch.

Dallas dance king Ishi is headlining the Booker T Live Music Fest tonight October 25 at Strauss Square, and we heard his banger with Electrophunk “Ride or Die” last night on the Homegrown Music Show. Get tickets for the fest on the AT&T PAC website.

Fort Worth high-energy rock band Mean Motor Scooter‘s “The Void” got a spin ahead of their Halloween show at Longhorn Ballroom October 31, supporting The Jesus Lizard headlining. Their music is a fusion of garage rock, punk and psychedelic with a live show intensity that’s both captivating and catchy.

De Oro

De Oro is an indie rock/ folk project started by Billy Hale (from Brave Little Howl). With a little help from his friends, Billy crafted a truly wonderful collection called Bleak EP that captivates his ability to blend beautifully written and performed vocals and instruments with his seemingly innate ability for storytelling. The songs are influenced by the Fleet Foxes, Pedro the Lion, Damien Jurado, Grandaddy, Saintseneca, Dr. Dog, the Beatles, the Flaming Lips, and many others. Recorded and produced by Tim Allen & mixed by John Dufilho.

Gracen Wynn

Gracen Wynn is a new and upcoming singer-songwriter in the DFW area. She debuted in June 2023 with the release of her song “Father’s Day. In September 2024, Gracen created a song titled “Chasing Lights” for in-game play of popular equestrian MMORPG, Star Stable Online. Having opened for artists such as Nolan Taylor and Lostboycrow, Gracen continues to step into new parts of herself through performing, both solo and with her full band. With the release of her new single “Stop The Car,” the first of many under her new label, Jupiter Records, Gracen continues to connect with her audience through her vulnerability and transparency in her songwriting, as well as her powerful, yet calming voice.

Pretty Man

Pretty Man formed in late March 2023, and released their first album, self-titled Pretty Man in October 2023. Their sound is “purposely all over the place.”

“We put our many influences into a melting pot to make up our psychedelic sound. We take inspiration from many different genres of music including Psych Rock, Indie Pop, Electronic, Alternative, Funk/Soul, and even a bit of Hip-Hop. We don’t like to box ourselves in by slapping a genre over our music, but if we had to, we think Psych Pop probably fits best,” they said in their song submission.

They played their first show in Bishop Arts at Jaquval in August of this year, and are gearing up to play their second gig Halloween night October 31 at Ocho, on Jefferson St. in their hometown Oak Cliff. The show is called “DISGOTHEQUE PSICODELICA: A gothic-psychedelic dance party.” Find out more on their Instagram page.

The Homegrown Music Show – 10/24/24

“Across the Room” – Leon Bridges

“2nd Cousin” – De Oro

“Stop the Car” – Gracen Wynn

“Coyote” – Broke String Burnett

“Mystery Man” – the matthew show

“Los Alamos” – Edgar Derby / Allie Farris

“Keep Moving” – The Rosemont Kings

“Ride or Die (feat Electrophunk)” – Ishi

“My Favorite Moments” – Creator Jewels

“Pretty Man” – Pretty Man

“Break My Bones” – Sealion

“The Void” – Mean Motor Scooter

“Let It Burn” – Royal Sons

“Run to the Sturgeon Moon” – Trees Marie

“Possum Kingdom” – Toadies

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.