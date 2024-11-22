The Homegrown Music Show: Lithium X-Mas, Zalen Cigainero, Polyphonic Spree

This week we heard a Fort Worth throwback to Leon Bridges‘ Gold-Diggers Sound album with “Sho Nuff,” and highlighted KXT’s coverage at his historic sold-out show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth last Friday. Catch him this Sunday 2pm at Spinster Records in Bishop Arts for his “Kickback with Leon” in-store event, where he’ll be signing vinyl records.

In honor of the passing of Matt Sacks, The Grackle Art Gallery owner in Fort Worth, “O THIS” by Lily Taylor was given a play. She was one of the featured artists the last time KXT had a chance to visit the gallery. Sacks was a champion of local music and art, and The Grackle has always been a place that welcomed the experimental and strange – a safe place for artists to express their wildest ideas. He is already deeply missed.

“Garage Sale” by Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner got a spin, ahead of John Pedigo’s show with Joshua Ray Walker and Vandoliers next Wednesday November 27 at The Kessler Theater for the 5th Annual Friendsgiving event. Grab your tickets before they sell out.

JUMp from Dallas made their KXT debut with their first single “Lazy,” giving a taste of what may be to come for this brand new band.

The brand new tune by Denton band Bawcomville, “Low and Outside,” features songwriter Jeycin Fincher, Ryan Pogue on drums, Ryan Thomas Becker on guitar, and John Dufilho on bass – mixed and mastered by award-winning audio engineer Michael Briggs.

Lithium X-Mas

Mark Ridlen (aka Mr. Rid) was honored on the show. He died earlier this week. His band Lithium X-Mas recorded a song called “Where Angels Go, Trouble Follows.” It’s an homage to the 1968 progressive comedy film of the same name. The original song from the movie is performed by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart from the Monkees, and Lithium X-Mas’ take on it encapsulates the eccentric and boundary-pushing nature of Ridlen’s musical presence. His absence is already felt in the scene.

Zalen Cigainero

Known for his wildly animated performances as the front man of “rock n rollcore”/metal band Dispositions, Dallas songwriter Zalen Cigainero is also a fan of country music. His solo project gives him space to experiment with writing, and brings a country edge to his vocals that goes from genre-bending to genre-breaking. It’s reminiscent of the unexpected yet seamless pairing of Tim McGraw and Nelly on their hit song “Over and Over” – a combination you wouldn’t anticipate, but one that just works. Watch the music video for his new single “You Could (Hell On Outta Here)” below to see it all come together.

The Polyphonic Spree

The band’s latest album, Salvage Enterprise, was written to be listened to from start to finish, a full journey. To support this vision, band leader Tim Delaughter got together with visual artists to create ATMOSPHERE, a fully immersive film that’s currently being shown at UNT’s Sky Theater in Denton. The film features 360 views and stories throughout the album, with visual contributions by several Oscar and Emmy award-winning artists that weave a tapestry of sight and sound. Showings continue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 1. Find tickets here.

You can also see The Polyphonic Spree live this Saturday at the free Deep Ellum Block Party, and on December 21 at their annual Holiday Extravaganza at Majestic theater in Dallas.

The Homegrown Music Show – 11/21/24

“Lazy” – JUMp

“Teardrops” – Tomkat

“Sho Nuff” – Leon Bridges

“You Could (Hell On Outta Here)” – Zalen Cigainero

“Garage Sale” – Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner

“Low and Outside” – Bawcomville

“Where Angels Go, Trouble Follows” – Lithium X-Mas

“For The Last Time” – Ansley

“Section 49 (Hop Off The Fence)” – The Polyphonic Spree

“O THIS” – Lily Taylor

“Puke” – Ting Tang Tina

“Modern Lovers” – FIT

“Who Do You Serve” – Joseph M

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.