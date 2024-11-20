Leon Bridges & Charley Crockett unite for a historic night in Panther City

The man of the hour, Leon Bridges. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There are few things as glamorous as the spectacle that took place at Dickies Arena Friday night. Amid deafening cheers of a sold-out crowd of more than 14,000, Fort Worth’s “golden son” Leon Bridges took his place in the history books of his hometown.

Bridges’ largest venue sell-out to date, the milestone night rode on the wave of anticipation, adoration, and pride.

The evening opened gracefully with Swiss-Ecuadorian duo Hermanos Gutiérrez, whose instrumental set was both intimate and captivating. The impeccably dressed brothers set the tone with their intricate string textures, enveloping the arena in a serene yet sophisticated atmosphere.

Almost as highly anticipated as Bridges was Charley Crockett, whose upward trajectory over the past decade has mirrored his Panther City brother, but in the country / Americana music scene. Walking on stage to the spaghetti Western song “The Texican” by Nico Fidenco, it’s evident that Crockett is a man in his prime. Fresh off his headline-making wedding at Willie Nelson’s ranch, his $10 Cowboy world tour, and his GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album, Crockett performs with the confidence of a man on top of the world. From the opening notes of “$10 Cowboy,” to his letter to a nation, “America,” Crockett’s set was immaculate, polished from the tip of his hat to the toes of his boots.

When Leon Bridges finally took the stage, the arena erupted in cheers. He opened with songs “When a Man Cries” and “Panther City” from his new album Leon. Long-time fans got to hear “Better Man” early in the night from his debut record Coming Home, accompanied by saxophonist Jeff Dazey and guitarist Kenny Wayne Hollingsworth, who are on the original track recordings – a fitting start to the victory lap of a night.

The setlist wove through Bridges’ career. Some highlights included:

Hermanos Gutiérrez accompanied him on “Mariella” from Texas Moon.

The crowd lost their mind as Bridges played guitar and sang “Texas Sun.”

Abraham Alexander and Brandon Marcel joined Bridges to sing “Ivy,” which both singers co-wrote on the new album Leon. Insane harmonies and a true embodiment of “black boy joy.”

“River,” perhaps his most well-known song, had the whole arena with their phone lights swaying as people cried, closed their eyes, and felt the moment of beauty in the arena with an artist from the Southside.

He ended the set with upbeat and iconic “Smooth Sailing.”

The first encore song was only Bridges playing a guitar and singing “Lisa Sawyer.”

Charley Crockett and Bridges played a cover of George Strait’s “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind” with the full band.

Closing out the night with “Beyond” and a massive confetti release, as the audience sang back all the words.

Mayor Mattie Parker proclaimed November 15 as Leon Bridges Day during his encore. She cited his partnership with The Big Good and his part in raising $2.5 million for Fort Worth nonprofits. Beneficiaries included United Community Centers (UCC) on the Southside, a part of Bridges’ childhood, creating a full-circle moment for the international star.

As the confetti slowly rained down, Leon thanked Fort Worth . The cast of musicians came to the front of the catwalk on the center of the stage and bowed, as confetti still floated around them. It was like the end of a movie.

The Leon Tour continues next year in May and June with supporting acts La Lom and Kashus Culpepper, with a special show on June 5 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with Charley Crockett. Tickets on sale the Friday at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com.

Hermanos Gutiérrez opened up the show at Dickies Arena. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Charley Crockett at the sold-out show at Dickies Arena. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“The long road is the shortest way home ain’t it?” – Charley Crockett. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Charley Crockett and Alexis Sanchez share a moment of joy on stage at Dickies Arena. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mayo Valdez on the kit at the sold-out Dickies Arena show in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

GRAMMY nominated Americana star Charley Crockett. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Leon Bridges opened his set with “When a Man Cries” from his new album. Photo: Jessica Waffles

November 15 is officially Leon Bridges Day in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band was in the pocket all night with Leon Bridges.Photo: Jessica Waffles

Leon Bridges takes a look around the area during “Better Man.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Leon Bridges and Jeff Dazey on stage at the sold-out Dickies Arena show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The incomparable Davin Givhan on guitar with Leon Bridges at Dickies Arena. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Leon Bridges surrounded by love on the catwalk of Dickies Arena. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jeff Dazey, straight outta Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

