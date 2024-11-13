Cheers to 15 Years: KXT’s birthday bash and Public Music Meeting at Henry’s Majestic

A rare moment of the KXT air staff all in one place for KXT’s 15th Birthday at Henry’s Majestic. Photo: Kaitlyn Matthews / Jessica Waffles

At last night’s KXT Public Music Meeting, hosted at Henry’s Majestic in Oak Cliff, Dallas, music lovers came together to celebrate KXT’s 15th birthday—or its “quinceañera,” as playfully dubbed on the free cookies handed out at the event. The night was filled with community spirit, complete with complimentary mini cupcakes, KXT merch, signed posters from artists like Brandi Carlile, and vinyl records and CDs for guests to take home.

The Public Music Meeting invited attendees to rate 60-second clips of new songs presented by KXT DJs. Using flipbooks with numbers from 1 to 10, attendees gave feedback on a variety of tracks, with many earning enthusiastic responses. Highlights included “Messy” by Lola Young and unreleased “Dance I Say” by Brittany Davis, which both resonated strongly with the crowd.

Homegrown music was also a standout feature, showcasing local talent with tracks like “Is She the Only One?” by Ivan Dillard, “Got You Baby” by Kelvin Thomas, and “From the Ground” by Lia Graham, all receiving high marks. Additionally, national artists made an impression, including “When You Die” by They Might Be Giants and “She Wants to Go Dancing” by Mt. Joy.

Check out a Spotify playlist of songs played at the Public Music Meeting you can save at the bottom of this article (songs that are available). Also check out 15 for 15: A playlist to mark KXT’s 15th anniversary compiled by Preston Jones.

Henry’s Majestic was packed to listen to new music at the Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail at the helm hosting the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Assistant Program director Lesley James taking comments from Susan Carson in the audience. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Complimentary sweets to celebrate 15 years of KXT Radio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Paul Slavens provided half-time entertainment at the event with his signature suggestions-from-the-crowd songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The playful vinyl design has “quinceañera” written on it. Photo: Jessica Waffles

DJ La Bell takes comments from the crowd at Henry’s Majestic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lots of laughs were in the crowd during the latest Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Henry’s Majestic was the perfect spot to gather and listen to new music with KXT staff and supporters. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lola Young’s song “Messy” garnered quite a few high ratings from the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The best Public Music Meeting yet. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sponsor Tito’s vodka passed out sample Moscow mules at Henry’s Majestic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT music fans swarmed the table of giveaways at the Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Come out to the next Public Music Meeting Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

