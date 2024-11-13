Cheers to 15 Years: KXT’s birthday bash and Public Music Meeting at Henry’s Majestic

At last night’s KXT Public Music Meeting, hosted at Henry’s Majestic in Oak Cliff, Dallas, music lovers came together to celebrate KXT’s 15th birthday—or its “quinceañera,” as playfully dubbed on the free cookies handed out at the event. The night was filled with community spirit, complete with complimentary mini cupcakes, KXT merch, signed posters from artists like Brandi Carlile, and vinyl records and CDs for guests to take home.
The Public Music Meeting invited attendees to rate 60-second clips of new songs presented by KXT DJs. Using flipbooks with numbers from 1 to 10, attendees gave feedback on a variety of tracks, with many earning enthusiastic responses. Highlights included “Messy” by Lola Young and unreleased “Dance I Say” by Brittany Davis, which both resonated strongly with the crowd.
Homegrown music was also a standout feature, showcasing local talent with tracks like “Is She the Only One?” by Ivan Dillard, “Got You Baby” by Kelvin Thomas, and “From the Ground” by Lia Graham, all receiving high marks. Additionally, national artists made an impression, including “When You Die” by They Might Be Giants and “She Wants to Go Dancing” by Mt. Joy.
Check out a Spotify playlist of songs played at the Public Music Meeting you can save at the bottom of this article (songs that are available). Also check out 15 for 15: A playlist to mark KXT’s 15th anniversary compiled by Preston Jones.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.