15 for 15: A playlist to mark KXT’s 15th anniversary

Leon Bridges Photo: Jack Bool

Fifteen years ago, the North Texas radio landscape changed forever with the launch of KXT 91.7 FM.



In June 2009, North Texas Public Broadcasting acquired the non-commercial radio license for 91.7 FM, with the intention of launching a brand-new public music radio station broadcasting to Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton. At 7 a.m., on Nov. 9, 2009, the station went live and has been broadcasting ever since, both over the air and online at kxt.org.

Celebrate with us tonight at Henry’s Majestic, 2303 Pittman St., Dallas, where we’re holding a KXT Public Music Meeting. This is your chance to hear unreleased music and determine which new songs will be added to our rotation. It’s free but reserve your spot.

“We tried to secure call letters that conveyed a sense of place, but everything with the combination of ‘TX’ was already licensed,” said then-president and CEO of KERA Mary Anne Alhadeff in a statement. “Yet, the reversal of the letters with KXT was different, and we liked that.”

Standing apart while also being tightly connected to the local music scene has been a hallmark of KXT’s tenure, which has seen the station grow to one of the top 10, most-listened-to Triple A (Adult Album Alternative) public radio stations in the United States.

To mark the station’s 15th anniversary, we’ve compiled a playlist — call it 15 for 15 — of notable moments (in roughly chronological order) from KXT’s history.

Santana, “She’s Not There”

KXT made its debut with this track from Santana’s 1977 album Moonflower, a cover of the Zombies’ haunting classic, given a Latin rock polish. Interestingly, this record would be the last time Santana made it to the Billboard top 10 until the release of Supernatural over two decades later.

The O’s, “We’ve Had Everything”

Dallas singer-songwriters John Pedigo and Taylor Young — better known as the O’s — were the first North Texas act to perform in-studio at KXT, recording its live session on Nov. 4, five days before the station’s official launch. (Sarah Jaffe was not far behind: The singer-songwriter appeared live on-air on Nov. 9.)

Danger Doom, “Crosshairs”

Denton-based musician Paul Slavens has hosted sonic excursions into seemingly every corner of the recorded music realm each Sunday night since 2004. On Nov. 15, 2009, he shifted from KERA 90.1 to KXT 91.7, where he has continued his eclectic, omnivorous musical stylings each week. This song was featured on his first KXT show.

Maren Morris, “All That It Takes”

The Arlington-born singer-songwriter was just a teenager when she visited KXT’s studios on Dec. 17, 2009 for this live session — performing the arresting title track of her second, self-released album from 2007. Seven years later, Morris, who had since moved to Nashville, would gain worldwide fame and accolades on the strength of her major label debut, Hero. Her stature has only grown since then.

The Hope Trust, “Drive to the Ocean”

Expanding upon the popularity of KXT Live Sessions, the station rolled out its “On the Road” series, which placed artists in different locations in and around North Texas to create a dynamic setting. Denton’s The Hope Trust was the first to be featured, on March 11, 2011.

St. Vincent, “Surgeon”

The Dallas-bred singer-songwriter Annie Clark, who performs as St. Vincent, has been a fixture on KXT since the station’s inception. She was a key piece of KXT’s inaugural Summer Cut festival in 2012, pulling from her then-just released third album, Strange Mercy.

Flaming Lips, “Do You Realize??”

Another frequently heard artist on KXT is the Oklahoma-based alt-rock outfit the Flaming Lips, whose ties to North Texas predate the station — it famously conducted its outré “parking lot experiments” in Dallas in the early 1990s — but they gladly headlined the inaugural Summer Cut festival in 2012.

Leon Bridges, “Coming Home”

KXT was on board early, supporting Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Leon Bridges and his irresistible, retro-tinged debut single “Coming Home,” which was released in February 2015. Bridges’ profile has grown substantially in the near decade since, and KXT has kept the soulful singer in heavy rotation.

Willie Nelson, “For the Good Times”

The Texas icon is another frequent presence on KXT’s airwaves, as he has remained shockingly prolific well into his 90s. KXT had the honor of presenting one of his most intimate North Texas gigs ever in 2017, when he set up shop at the Granada Theater for two nights on Jan. 3 and 4.

Goodnight Ned, “Gaslighting”

KXT’s “The Local Show” launched in Oct. 2017, with host Amy Miller. The first tune ever aired on “The Local Show”? That would be a single from Dallas quartet Goodnight Ned titled “Gaslighting.”

Hannah Georgas, “That Emotion”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, live music was effectively shut down for a time, so KXT’s live sessions, out of necessity, pivoted to home-based performances. Canadian singer-songwriter was the debut “On the Couch” artist for KXT on April 23, 2020, just five weeks after the pandemic was declared.

Joshua Ray Walker, “Sexy After Dark”

Dallas singer-songwriter Joshua Ray Walker, first as a member of Ottoman Turks, and later as a solo artist, is another KXT favorite for his blend of foot-stomping rhythm and the dive bar poetry of his lyrics. His dynamic live presence is what made him a logical choice to headline the debut Get Loud with KXT concert on Oct. 21, 2022 at Klyde Warren Park.

Abraham Alexander, “Tears Run Dry”

Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander is another artist KXT championed from his earliest days, including playing this tune, from his eventual full-length debut, SEA/SONS, frequently. KXT also tapped Alexander to headline its third annual Get Loud with KXT concert earlier this year.

Parker Twomey, “Counting Down the Days”

Dallas musician Parker Twomey, who has built a sturdy career, including co-writes with Miranda Lambert, was the first artist featured on the rebranded Homegrown Music Show when it launched — with new host Waffles — on Oct. 3, 2024.



LA LOM, “Danza de La Lom”

Acclaimed Los Angeles instrumental trio LA LOM (Los Angeles League of Musicians), ahead of a sold-out show at Oak Cliff’s Kessler Theater, stopped into the KXT studios on Oct. 16, 2024 for a chat with program director Benji McPhail and a performance, the most recent KXT Live Session.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).