The Homegrown Music Show: Garciaparra, Chloe Jobin, Wolves Reign

This week brought a new music, and a new name to The Local Show – now KXT will be bringing an hour of North Texas music under the name The Homegrown Music Show, hosted by Waffles.

Our show kicked off with Dallas native Parker Twomey‘s “Counting Down the Days,” a song that’s featured on the special vinyl record Homegrown Bites Vol. 1 collaboration between KXT and Whataburger. See where you can pick up your free copy every Wednesday in October.

Joshua Stone from Irving released his heartfelt debut single “Throwing Stones,” and Eddie Esler from Fort Worth showcased his country twang and ripping guitar solos in “Hypnotized” from his album Panhandle Pipedream.

We heard Corina Grove‘s “I’ve Been Here Before,” ahead of her show in front of AT&T Performing Arts Center for the free PNC Patio Sessions event 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM on October 10.

Dallas goth alt-rock band Rosegarden Funeral Party‘s title track from their new album From The Ashes got a spin on the show ahead of their October dates. Check them out live when this rising band is still playing intimate rooms. See them October 19 at Sundown at Granada with Ultra Sunn & October 23 at The Cambridge Room at House of Blues Dallas with Provoker.

“New Age” by Cut Throat Finches from Fort Worth got a spin, and they will be playing Fall on the Green at Kessler Theater on October 13 afternoon. The band’s sound has been described as “what you would get if you dropped a big British band right in the heart of Texas.”

Garciaparra

Lancaster artist Garciaparra’s music blends introspective lyrics with a moody, modern sound that draws from indie, pop, and alternative influences. Her new single, “What a Liar,” delves into the complexities of fake love, self-deception, and emotional vulnerability. With haunting melodies and captivating storytelling, Garciaparra creates a sonic atmosphere that invites listeners to connect with the raw emotions embedded in her music. “What a Liar” stands as a testament to her unique ability to express inner conflict while delivering a powerful and relatable message.

Chloe Jobin

Dallas artist Chloe Jobin’s new song “Get Off” explores a conflicted relationship marked by emotional disconnection despite physical closeness. The lyrics capture the struggle of accepting chaotic emotions while yearning to break free from the cycle. Catch a live show October 30 at Club Dada in Dallas and November 15 at Resonant Head in Oklahoma City.

Wolves Reign

Wolves Reign is a progressive rock band that has been playing in Dallas for 10 years. In their time, they have opened for bands such as Hawthorne Heights, Thank You Scientist, Eidola, and Icarus the Owls among many others. In January, they released their first full length album Human Nature, with its companion album Nurture currently being written. The concept of these albums has every song asking if this part of the human experience is learned, or if it is just nature. Their song “Creating Space,” talks about the worlds that we build in our dreams, and how it relates to our reality. Catch them live tonight October 4 at Three Links in Deep Ellum at 7:00 PM.

The Homegrown Music Show – 10/3/24

“Counting Down the Days” – Parker Twomey

“Throwing Stones” – Joshua Stone

“Hypnotized” – Eddie Esler

“Get Off” – Chloe Jobin

“I’ve Been Here Before” – Corina Grove

“Feel” – Honin

“From the Ashes” – Rosegarden Funeral Party

Addicted” – Polystarra

“Creating Space” – Wolves Reign

“What A Liar” – Garciaparra

“Clarification” – Altitude

“New Age” – Cut Throat Finches

“Sports Talk” – Cool Jacket

“Impressions” – Richard Haskins

“Slow Down” – Northern National

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.