Riding forever and a little while with Side Saddle

Ian McGuinness of Side Saddle.

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Side Saddle

From: Argyle

Sounds like: The warm, sanguine montage in a coming-of-age film.

Goes well with: Waxahatchee, Fleet Foxes, Death Cab For Cutie

Origin story: This indie-folk band actually formed in New York more than a decade ago, led by multi-instrumentalist Ian McGuinness. However, McGuinness has since landed in Argyle and returned to the studio for a new EP titled Forever and A Little While, produced by Peter Katis, who has worked with artists like The National and Kurt Vile. McGuinness says the music is inspired by a range of indie artists, from The Beths to Cut Worms to Alvvays.

Quotable: “For most of my life, I’ve felt as if I was put on this earth to write and record music — it’s been my purpose,” McGuinness said in statement. “Nowadays, I’m prioritizing raising two boys who will hopefully someday have a deep appreciation for great music.”

Fun fact: The song titled “Don’t Wait For Him” from the band’s The Astorian album has over 2 million streams on Spotify.

Why we picked them: Forever and A Little While — released back in May — has been one of our favorite local projects of 2024. So much so, that we have played nearly every song from the EP on the Local Show.

Where to hear: Side Saddle’s Bandcamp + any music streaming service.

Band website/social: Sidesaddlemusic.com