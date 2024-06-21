The KXT Local Show: Side Saddle, Matt Hillyer, DonoSpectacular & Sherm STX

Yesterday marked this year’s Summer Solstice (don’t miss the rare Strawberry Moon that will accompany it tonight!), so we knew we had to audibly cheers to the official first day of the season with a playlist full of heat.

Fort Worth singer/songwriter Bencjones has returned with a gorgeous summertime go-to song called “I Notice Things.” The single features Glenn Wallace on guitar work and blends influences of Latin, African and pop music – keep this one on tap for those poolside days.

Multi-instrumentalist DAMOYEE is in the midst of a trilogy release series, and her latest installment, titled Purplexed Volume 2, comes to us with an amalgam of synth-pop and R&B. The album’s closer is “Waves,” a cooling take on the ups and downs of mixed-signals. Don’t forget, Damoyee is kicking off our KXT Summer Concert Series at Sundown at Granada on June 28!

At the top of the month, goth-soul artist Loners Club linked up with Jacks Haupt for a sexy new groove called “Desire.” Their voices melt together in a way that is meant to be heard from the dark corner of a lounge, or, you know, just whenever you’re yearning. You can catch Loners Club at Henry’s Majestic on June 29.

Side Saddle

Since we last checked in with Side Saddle – the indie-folk project from Argyle artist Ian McGuinness – a newly released EP titled Forever and a Little While has made its way to our on-repeat. You might have caught the hope-soaked single called “Moving Out West” on previous Local Show playlists, and now, “All My Days” chases it with a just-as-bright follow up. “All My Days” is inspired by the sounds of George Harrison and The Beach Boys, while the lyrics capture the jittery excitement of McGuinness’ early days of dating his now-wife.

DonoSpectacular & Sherm STX

Allen artists DonoSpectacular and Sherm STX made their Local Show debuts this week with “Blue Skies,” a dreamy R&B cut embedded with a cozy lo-fi beat. Their voices weave together with a mellow fluidity, a nod to the chemistry they’ve found in making music together for years. Though they are solo artists, the duo wanted to revisit the nostalgia of free-flowing simpler times of when they first began making music together at Sherm’s aunt’s house, while also nodding to the jazz, soul and R&B they grew up loving.

Matt Hillyer

You probably recognize Matt Hillyer as the longtime front-man of the celebrated Dallas country group, Eleven Hundred Springs. Since the band’s farewell in 2021, Hillyer has been cooking up solo music, including an album titled Bright Skyline, which officially drops today. The first taste of it came earlier this month with “Moving Away,” a campy, celebratory track for finding out your abhorrent neighbors are finally getting the hell out. Hillyer is marking the occasion with an album release show at The Kessler Theater this Saturday, June 22 with support from Fort Worth’s Cory Cross.

The KXT Local Show – 6/20/24

“All My Days” – Side Saddle

“Dinner Date” – Sunrise Academy

“Some Place” – Aztec Milk Temple

“Blue Skies” – DonoSpectacular ft. Sherm STX

“I’m Out” – SASCHA

“Waves” – DAMOYEE

“I Notice Things” – Bencjones

“Dirty Little Vacation” – DVD

“From The Ashes” – Rosegarden Funeral Party

“Moving Out” – Matt Hillyer

“Mess You Up Good” – Sarah Johnson

“Same Way” – Maya Piata

“Elevate” – Bryson Cole

“Desire” – Loners Club ft. Jacks Haupt

“Sweet” – Electric Tongues

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.