A ferocious alt-rock visionary, St. Vincent doesn’t sound like anyone else

St. Vincent at the NPR showcase at Stubb’s Photo: KXT archives

St. Vincent

From: Dallas

Sounds like: Sophisticated pop-rock lost in the library stacks

Goes good with: Perfume Genius, Thom Yorke, Regina Spektor

Origin story: Annie Clark, the singer-songwriter-producer who performs as St. Vincent, was born in Oklahoma, but came of age in East Dallas, spending her days absorbing the musical output of heroes like David Bowie and Lou Reed while driving around White Rock Lake. She later spent some time as a member of the Polyphonic Spree, and struck up a solo career in the early 2000s. Clark fast built a reputation as an iconoclastic talent. Her latest record, All Born Screaming, was released earlier this year.

Quotable: “I don’t think about age so literally because as a musician you get to be a little bit Peter Pan. Your job, in the studio at least, is to play and dream, so I don’t feel in any way cynical or beaten down by experience. I’m psyched.” – Clark to the Guardian in March 2024

Fun fact: Clark re-recorded all of Screaming in Spanish for her fans in Mexico, South America and Spain.

Why we picked her: A guitar goddess and ferocious alt-rock visionary, charting her own course

Where to hear: Stream every St. Vincent album on your favorite DSP

Band website: ilovestvincent.com/